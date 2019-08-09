Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 33: Patna Pirates v U.P. Yoddha | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Can Pardeep Narwal lead his team to their first win at home?

Hosts Patna Pirates will be keen on ending their home leg campaign on a high when they face off against the U.P. Yoddha in match 33 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

The Pardeep Narwal-led side have failed to pick up a single win from their home leg campaign and will be looking to make the most of their final encounter at home. The Patna skipper started the season on a rather dismal note but has made up for it with 29 points from three games at home.

However, the real talking point for the hosts is the lack of support for Pardeep, with the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Jang Kun Lee unable to bring their best on to the mat. On the defensive front, Jaideep and Neeraj Kumar have looked stable but will need to be at their best to bring down the formidable raiding trio of the UP Yoddha.

Rishank Devadiga's return to the side from a long injury layover seems to have infused some confidence into the team and he will be the 'X-factor' for the Yoddha against Patna. Coming off from two thrilling tied encounters, the Yoddha will be keen on putting their best foot forward to inflict yet another loss on the hosts.

Predicted starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Neeraj Kumar.

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (c), Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Amit, Sumit, Ashu Singh.

Match Prediction

The two sides have met on six occasions in the past and the Patna Pirates have a slender 3-2, with one game ending in a tie as well. Certainly, with both teams boasting of some quality, this game could go down to the wire.

However, Patna have not found able support for Pardeep Narwal, which has severely dented their campaign. The Yoddha, on the other hand, have made a top comeback after a few losses and look good to claim a win over the hosts.

UP Yoddha could be expected to win this match.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Friday, 9th August 2019

Start time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda