Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 4, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas- Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Can Ajay and Rahul combine to trounce the Titans?

Home side Telugu Titans will take on their southern neighbors, the Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of a double header day on Sunday, 21st July at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans are coming off a loss in the opener against U Mumba and will look to get two important points against the Thalaivas.

Siddharth Desai should look to live up to the expectations for the Titans when they go up against the Thalaivas, with the star raider failing miserably in the Titans' opening game against U Mumba.

The Tamil Thalaivas have built up a fantastic squad ahead of the season, owing to their extensive activity during the auction from where they signed 'Raid Machine' Rahul Chaudhari for ₹94 lakh. The fact that he will play alongside Ajay Thakur will undoubtedly pose a massive challenge for the Titans' defensive unit.

With a number of stars set to take to the mat, one can expect the Southern derby to be a cracker of a contest.

Telugu Titans

All eyes will be on Siddharth Desai who failed to shine in the opener against U Mumba.

Key Players: Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani

The Titans will have to be sharp with their defensive work against the Thalaivas and if they can pin down Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari, then their raiders can apply pressure on their defense which is comparatively weak. Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani have a steep challenge on their hands and the clinical corner combination will have their work cut out.

Siddharth Desai can inflict heavy damage on the Thalaivas' defense which does lack a bit of composure, especially in the cover positions. Rajinish has to shine during the 'Do-or-Die' raids while they must also make sure that the Thalaivas' raiders don't target the weak links in their defense. The cover combination of Farhan Milaghardhan and Krushna Madane will need to bring about their A-game.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur will be the key for the Thalaivas.

The Tamil Thalaivas have put together a team which boasts of some superstars who will undoubtedly bring about a slew of points with their experience, a squad that has been touted by many as a team capable of winning the title. Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari should take on the main raiding responsibilities while veteran Shabber Bapu can fit in into the role of a third raider.

They have Mohit Chillar to play in the right corner while all-rounder Ran Singh is expected to slot in as left corner. Manjeet Chillar will play in the left cover while Ponparthiban should feature in the right cover position, the only position which seems to be the weak link in the team.

Predicted 7

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bharadwaj(C), Abozar Mighani, Siddharth Desai, Rajinish, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Krushna Madane.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabber Bapu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar and Ponparthiban.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Siddharth Desai, Ajay Thakur, Ran Singh, Farhan Milaghardhan, Mohit Chillar, Rakesh Gowda and Vishal Bhardwaj

Captain: Ajay Thakur Vice- Captain: Siddharth Desai.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Siddharth Desai, Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chillar, Farhan Milaghardhan, Mohit Chillar, Rakesh Gowda and Abozar Mighani.

Captain: Siddharth Desai Vice- Captain: Rahul Chaudhari