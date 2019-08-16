Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 43: U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Patna Pirates face off against U Mumba on the last day of Ahmedabad leg.

The last day of Ahmedabad leg witnesses a thriller between two gigantic teams as U Mumba and Patna Pirates lock horns in EKA Arena by TransStadia in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Pardeep Narwal has scored 59 raid points in seven matches, leading the offense of the team single-handedly. However, he has not received any support from the likes of Esmaeil Maghsoudlu and Jang Kun Lee, which has been a diminishing factor for Patna Pirates.

On the other hand, U Mumba will be hoping for a raider to give them raid points consistently. Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 in their recent match against Bengal Warriors but ended on the losing side. Abhishek Singh could make his return tonight after suffering from a chest injury along with Rohit Baliyan or Athul MS as the likely do or die raider.

Left corner Jaideep has made the defense of Patna look stable with 24 tackle points and the addition of Neeraj Kumar who scored eight tackle points against UP Yoddha has also helped the Pirates' cause. Vikas Jaglan and Hadi Oshtorak will be eyeing to score points such a high-stakes match.

Surinder Singh also has shown maturity with 24 tackle points to his name. The corner duo of Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal will be preparing themselves for an epic encounter to take on Pardeep Narwal.

Predicted Starting 7s:

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, and Athul MS

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jaideep, and Hadi Oshtorak

Match Prediction:

It will be an epic clash between the defense of U Mumba versus the heavy offense of Patna Pirates. U Mumba stands at the 8th spot with three wins to their name. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are at the 10th spot and will be looking to move to the upper tier of the table.

Patna Pirates could be expected to win this encounter.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Friday, 16th August 2019

Start time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

