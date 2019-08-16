Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 44: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Gujarat Fortune Giants seek to retaliate tonight against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Hoping for a maiden win at home, Gujarat Fortune Giants will fire all guns against the consistent Jaipur Pink Panthers in EKA Arena by TransStadia in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Rohit Gulia being the top raider with 43 raid points will once again be a part of the playing seven. Sachin Tanwar is steadily getting his touch in the raid points but is yet to score a Super-10. All-rounder Sonu could be walking in as the 'X-factor' for Gujarat Fortune Giants because of his all-round ability.

Deepak Niwas Hooda has led Jaipur Pink Panthers from the front with 50 raid points in his six outings. He scored nine raid points against Puneri Paltan last night. Nitin Rawal might get another game because of his all-round ability along with Deepak Narwal/Nilesh Salunkhe to serve as a support raider.

Both Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have led the team's defense on their solo efforts to get to winning ways. However, the team will have to combine their efforts to put breaks on their five-match losing streak which will be a test for Gujarat to stop the heavy offensive side of Jaipur.

The holder of the orange arm-band, Sandeep Dhull will yet again be the highlight for Jaipur's defense along with Amit Hooda who has supported the team decently. Vishal Lather scored four tackle points in his recent match against Puneri Paltan and will get expected to keep the threat over Gujarat's raiders tonight.

Predicted Starting 7s:

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sumit, Ankit/Sonu Gahlawat, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, and Sonu Jaglan

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Deepak Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Vishal Lather

Match Prediction:

After losing five successive matches, Gujarat Fortune Giants find themselves in a challenging situation as they stand at the 7th spot. Jaipur Pink Panthers find themselves comforting with five wins and 25 points in the points table.

It will be a mighty battle between the versatile offense of Jaipur taking on the cover duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal which promises to be a neck to neck clash.

Jaipur Pink Panthers could be expected to win this match.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Friday, 16th August 2019

Start time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

