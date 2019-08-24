Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 57: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will Siddharth Desai's brute force overcome Jaipur's defense?

Two opposite ends of the points table will face off against each other when Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Telugu Titans in Match 57 of Pro Kabaddi Season 7.

While Jaipur Pink Panthers have enjoyed a lot of success this season, Telugu Titans have failed to play to their potential, having just 2 wins in their 9 matches so far.

Jaipur’s raiders Deepak Hooda and Nitin Rawal have been spot on. Deepak has 67 raid points with a success rate of 51.12%, while Nitin has brought home crucial points with his agile movement.

Jaipur will be happy with Nilesh Salunke’s performance against Tamil Thalaivas, where he scored 6 bonus points in his total score of 7. He might make his way into the starting seven tonight.

Defenders Sunil, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda will try to raise their game as they haven’t made a very significant impact in the last few games.

Although the season hasn’t been that good for Telugu Titans, they will be on a high after their dominant show against Haryana in the last match. ‘The Bahubali’ Siddharth Desai returned to his original best when he scored 18 raid points. Also, his brother Suraj Desai managed 6 points and this show surely put both these main raiders into the right frame of mind.

The corner combination of Abozar-Vishal finally clicked and fetched a total of 6 tackle points in the last match. With Farhad and C Arun also getting some points, Telugu Titans might sense a chance of making a good comeback into the season.

Predicted Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Nilesh Salunke, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Abozar Mighani

Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers must not underestimate the bottom-placed Telugu Titans. Their defenders will be under the pump against the in-form raiders from the opposition.

Telugu Titans will hope to carry on from where they left against Haryana. They cannot afford to make any more mistake and that will bring out the best in them.

There’s surely a good contest on our hands.

Telugu Titans could be expected to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Where and when to watch

Date: Saturday, 24th August 2019

Start time: 8:30pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

