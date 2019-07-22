Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 6: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Can the Paltan start PKL 7 with a win?

In the sixth encounter of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be facing off in the second match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both the teams will be playing their first match of the season under the tutelage of two experienced veteran defenders. Ace right cover defender Surjeet Singh will be leading the Puneri Paltan while 44-year-old corner defender Dharamaraj Cheralathan will be gearing up to captain the Haryana Steelers.

India international Nitin Tomar, who missed out a majority of last season owing to injury will be back in action for the Paltan and will lead the raiding unit with the likes of young Manjeet, Darshan Kadian and Pawan Kadian for support.

The defensive unit boasts of a solid look with the presence of right cover Surjeet Singh and left corner defender Girish Maruti Ernak. The Paltan spent a huge chunk of their purse to purchase the services of cover defender Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, who could also slot into the left cover position.

The Steelers, on the other hand, have two top-level raiders in Vikash Kandola, who was their best raider in PKL 6, and veteran raider Prashanth Kumar Rai to assume a majority of the raiding duties.

Besides the duo, upcoming all-rounder Naveen Kumar will be the 'X-factor', while the alliance of Dharmaraj Cheralathan and retained left corner Kuldeep Singh will be vital to keep the Paltan raiders at bay.

Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale, who made a massive impact with the Paltan and Patna Pirates respectively last season will need to bring their A-game to the fore, which will undoubtedly go a long way in deciding the Steelers' fate from their opening encounter.

Predicted starting 7s

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (c), Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Darshan Kadian, Girish Ernak, Jadhav Shahaji, Shubham Shinde.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (c), Vikash Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Kuldeep Singh, Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale.

Match Prediction

Dharmaraj Cheralathan will be leading the side in his second season as a captain of a franchise, having led the Patna Pirates to a title triumph in season 4 of the PKL. However, the raiding unit looks a little thin in terms of match-winners that could come to hurt them.

The Paltan, on the other hand, have three India internationals in their team in the form of Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh and Girish Ernak, who could all be match-winners on the day.

With abundant experience on their side and a couple of youngsters for able backup, the Paltan could be expected to clinch their first win of the season.

Puneri Paltan could be expected to win this match.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: 22nd July 2019

Start time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda