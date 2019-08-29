Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 64 : Bengal Warriors Vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Tamil Thalaivas prove their worth by putting up a special effort?

The Tamil Thalaivas have not been able to taste success for 4 consecutive matches and will be keen to put up a good show when they face Bengal Warriors in the 64th match of Pro Kabaddi season 7.

Bengal Warriors, who are currently 4th in the points tally, find themselves in a healthy position with 5 wins and 2 ties in 10 matches. If they manage to beat Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal will propel to the 2nd spot.

Maninder Singh's calm and composed raids have helped him fetch points at regular intervals. K Prapanjan, with his solid footwork and cheeky escapes, has ensured equal distribution of work amongst Bengal’s raiders. Both Maninder (83 points) & Prapanjan (65 points) find themselves in the list of top 10 players with most raid points this season.

Bengal have also been benefited by some handy contributions from Jeeva Kumar & Esmaeil Nabibaksh. However, their corner players struggled in the last game, managing just a single point which eventually resulted in their loss. But these players are fully capable of overcoming their weaknesses, and expect them to come back to form soon.

Bengal Warriors Form Guide : W L W L W D W D W L

Tamil Thalaivas possess a very powerful line-up and one can sense that their experienced players are now facing the burden of the expectations on their shoulders. In spite of having the services of the biggest names in the sport, the Thalaivas have looked lacklustre this season.

Who would have thought that a team with raiders like Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur and Shabeer Bapu would find themselves ranked 10th in the list of teams with the most points scored this season.

Mohit Chillar’s heroics from the previous seasons have been dearly missed. Left corner Ran Singh has managed to chip in with a few points, and his ankle holds will be crucial against Bengal’s powerful attack (290 points).

The absence of Manjeet Chillar has definitely made an impact as Thaliavas have failed to win a single match since his injury. His experience would have surely counted in some close games that this team lost. Overall this team looks like a strong unit but they have to find a way to put up a strong team effort.

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide : W L L W D W L D L L

Predicted Starting 7s:

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Esmaeil Nabibaksh, Viraj Landge, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur (C), V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Vineet Sharma, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar

Match Prediction:

Bengal’s raiders have been very effective and that has helped their team inflict the most number of all-outs this season. Owing to this stat, their raiders will have a very strong mindset coming into this game.

Tamil Thalaivas will hope for Manjeet Chillar’s return from injury, which will stabilise this under-pressure team. Kabaddi’s ‘Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari is long overdue for a big performance. If he manages to put up a good show, it’ll be tough to stop the Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas could be expected to put an end to their dry patch by beating Bengal Warriors tonight.

Where and when to watch:

Date: Thursday, 29th August 2019

Start time: 7:30 IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

