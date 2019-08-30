Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 66 : Dabang Delhi KC Vs Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 7 // 30 Aug 2019, 01:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Naveen Kumar enter the history books of the Pro Kabaddi League?

Pro Kabaddi is on the brink of producing yet another stupendous record when Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates in the 66th match of this season.

Delhi’s superfast Naveen Kumar, aka ‘Naveen Express’, has scored 8 consecutive super 10s this season, and is now within touching distance from the record for most consecutive super 10s in Pro Kabaddi.

What’s interesting is the fact that if Naveen manges to break the record, he will do that in front of Patna’s Pardeep Narwal, who currently holds this very record.

It is only fair to give equal credit to Delhi’s defense for their superb show so far. Corner defenders Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal showed their class in the last game against U Mumba, by scoring 8 and 6 points respectively. That is more than what most of U Mumba’s raiders could manage.

Chandran Ranjit has assisted their attack well, and the presence of Meraj Sheykh further strengths it. Overall, Delhi have been quite brilliant this season.

Dabang Delhi Form Guide : W W W L W W D W W W

Patna Pirates have been known for their consistency over the seasons of PKL. To see them reeling at the bottom of the table is a rare sight. But such have been their performances so far.

Apart from Pardeep’s brilliance, nothing really has gone Patna’s way. Their second best raider, Jang Kun Lee has been in and out of the team. Mohammad Esmaeil is a good player, but he has not proved to be the kind of raider who can win you matches.

Apart from the first few games, their defense has mostly been below average this season. With the likes of Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak guarding the corners, one can expect a much better effort from this team.

Advertisement

Monu has served as a decent all-rounder, and may do even better if he gets more match time.

Patna Pirates Form Guide : L W W L L L W L L L

Predicted Starting 7s:

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep

Match Prediction:

Dabang Delhi are on a roll and their confidence is sky high after a series of dominant victories. But they will be up against one of the biggest names in the sport- Pardeep Narwal.

Patna Pirates have repeatedly failed to provide assistance to Pardeep’s efforts, and that has led to the star raider spending most of his time off the court. Also, their defense must devise a plan to trap Naveen Kumar or else Patna might be staring at another big defeat.

Where and when to watch:

Date: Friday, 30th August 2019

Start time: 8:30pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi points table 2019, news, results, Pro kabaddi schedule, and fantasy tips.