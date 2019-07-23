Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 7, U.P Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 34 // 23 Jul 2019, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will triumph in this epic clash?

After a day's break, Pro Kabaddi 2019 action is set to resume as UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors, two sides yet to make their appearance this season, will take on each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday, 24th July at 7:30 PM IST.

Both these former Zone B sides made it to the playoffs last season but were unable to go all the way to the finals. After a busy off-season, both teams have been beefed up with some exciting additions, in particular, UP Yoddha's raiding unit which boasts of the likes of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav.

With two powerful teams taking on each other, this promises to be a cracker of a contest.

U.P Yoddha

Can the change in captaincy bring about the desired result for the Yoddhas?

Key Players: Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Nitesh Kumar

The biggest strength for U.P Yoddha will undoubtedly be their indomitable raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and the dependable Shrikanth Jadhav who impressed for them last season. Mohsen Maghsoudlou too is another option to consider.

In defense, they have last season's highest tackle points scorer, Nitesh Kumar, who is also going to lead the side for this season. To partner him in the left corner will mostly be young Sumit or all-rounder Sachin Kumar, who they retained ahead of this season. Amit is expected to play in the left cover position while Narender will slot into the right cover position.

Bengal Warriors

Bengal have pinned their hopes on a lot of youngsters this season.

Key Players: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Jeeva Kumar

Advertisement

The Bengal Warriors' biggest buy at the auction was that of Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh for ₹77 Lakh and he will be expected to share the raiding duties along with Maninder Singh, after having made a huge impact in the All-Stars match before the start of the tournament. K. Prapanjan also offers valuable raiding power to the side while there are other options like Sukesh Hegde, Rakesh Narwal or Mohammad Taghi to play the support role.

Jeeva Kumar has to spearhead this young defensive unit of the Warriors which does seem a tad underwhelming. Baldev Singh can take the left corner while either Adarsh T or Rinku Narwal can settle for the left corner position. Jeeva is expected to play at the left cover position while Vijin Thangadurai could play in the right cover position.

Predicted Starting 7s

U.P Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Sachin Kumar and Narender.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Vijin Thangadurai.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Maninder Singh, Monu Goyat, Shrikanth Jadhav, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sachin Kumar, Baldev Singh and Nitesh Kumar.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice- Captain: Monu Goyat.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Amit and Nitesh Kumar.

Captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh Vice- Captain: Maninder Singh.