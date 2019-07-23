Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 8, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC- Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Will Meraj Sheykh come good this season?

The home side Telugu Titans will take on Dabang Delhi KC, with the latter yet to make their debut in PKL 7 on Wednesday, 24th July at 8:30 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

The Titans have lost both their games so far, first to U Mumba and then to the Tamil Thalaivas, with the losses bringing about their flaws in both their defense and their raiding units. Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai has failed to live up to his hefty price tag and needs to come good against Delhi.

Delhi, meanwhile will be silently confident about their team after retaining the core which helped them reach their first PKL playoffs last season. They have a good, dynamic core raiding unit led by Iranian Meraj Sheykh who will be partnered by Naveen Kumar, two youngsters to watch out for this season.

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai has been tackled on a lot of occasions.

Key Players: Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj

The Titans need Siddharth Desai to step up owing to the fact that players such as Rajinish or Kamal Singh aren't able to lead the raiding unit despite their best efforts. Dabang Delhi have a strong defensive unit in place with the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and skipper Joginder Narwal, who will be keen on keeping the lanky raider's threat at bay.

The Titans' defense unit will be the key if they are keen to apply pressure on the Dabangs and Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj need to combine well along with the cover combination formed by C Arun and Farhan Milaghardhan. They will however need to respect the versatility in the Delhi raiding unit which could prove to produce an equitable battle on the day.

Dabang Delhi KC

Can Delhi take their performance up a notch this season?

Key Players: Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar and Meraj Sheykh

Delhi have a brilliant defensive unit led by captain Joginder Singh Narwal in the left corner and 'The Hawk' Ravinder Pahal in the right corner. The might of Vishal Mane in the right cover adds further muscle to the defense. The likes of Vijay Malik and Meraj Sheykh are good utility options for the left cover position although Anil Kumar could be expected to slot into that positionl

They have three quality raiders in young sensation Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh who will be looking to shine in their very first opportunity in season 7. All-rounder Vijay Malik, who they signed from the Patna Pirates, Aman Kadian and Neeraj Narwal provide alternate raiding options.

Predicted starting 7s

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Rajinish, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rakesh Gowda.

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal(C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kamal Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Captain: Siddharth Desai Vice- Captain: Meraj Sheykh.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Siddharth Desai, Naveen Kumar, Farhan Milaghardhan, Anil Kumar, C Arun, Kamal Singh and Ravinder Pahal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice- Captain: Siddharth Desai.