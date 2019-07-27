Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 14, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers- Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Which Naveen will have the last laugh?

Two confident and young sides, Dabang Delhi KC and the Haryana Steelers take on each other in the first match of a double header on Sunday, 28th July at the Dome@ NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Dabang Delhi have won both of their first two encounters, albeit by a narrow one-point margin and their defense has looked good on occasions, while young Naveen Kumar has been the brightest spark with 22 points from 2 games.

Haryana Steelers, meanwhile notched up a win against Puneri Paltan despite missing star raiders Vikash Khandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai due to injury thanks to some brilliant raiding from young Naveen.

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar has been brilliant so far.

Key Players: Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh and Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal looked completely out of sync against the Tamil Thalaivas and was subbed out in the second half and the side needs him to come good in this match. Skipper Joginder Singh Narwal in the left corner made up for it with 4 tackle points and thanks to some key tackles from Meraj Sheykh, Delhi managed to scrape through.

From the raiding perspective, it was Naveen Kumar who led the way with 7 raid points although he enforced a lot of defensive errors in the Thalaivas camp. They will need players like Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar to step up and support the lead men if they want to win their next game, more so in a convincing fashion.

Haryana Steelers

Can the Steelers continue their fine run?

Key Players: Naveen, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale

Parveen in the left cover, Naveen and Kuldeep were the main reasons for the Rakesh Kumar-coached side to coast to victory over the Puneri Paltan in the opening fixture.

It remains to be seen if Vikash Khandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai can make it time for this match and players like Selvamani K and Naveen should use this opportunity to the fullest.

The cover combination with Parveen and Vikas Kale yielded 7 tackle points last game and that should continue against Delhi who are a very good raiding side. The two corner defenders, skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Kuldeep however will be the main men who need to contain the explosive nature of Naveen Kumar and Meraj Sheykh.

Predicted starting 7s

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola/ Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveen Kumar, Naveen, Meraj Sheykh, Parveen, Vikas Kale, Vijay and Joginder Singh Narwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice- Captain: Naveen .

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveen Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Meraj Sheykh, Kuldeep Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Saieed Ghaffari and Dharmaraj Cheralathan .

Captain: Ravinder Pahal Vice- Captain: Naveen Kumar.