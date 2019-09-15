Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 91: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortune Giants | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will Naveen be the barrier between Gujarat and their good fortunes?

Table toppers Dabang Delhi will face Gujarat Fortune Giants in the 91st game of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 to be played in Pune.

While Delhi have had a very pleasant journey in this tournament so far, Gujarat have fallen deeper into the pit after suffering yet another loss in the last match.

Dabang Delhi have played a fearless brand of kabaddi. Naveen Kumar was at his best in their last match when he gathered 17 raid points against Tamil Thalaivas. His PKL record for most consecutive Super 10s is still intact and it has been 12 matches in a row now where he has managed to achieve that. In the absence of Chandran Ranjit, the role of a support raider was played to perfection by Iran’s Meraj Sheykh, who fetched 12 valuable points for his team.

While Delhi have shown an overall balanced effort this season, their defense looked below par in the last game. Out of the 50 points scored, only 8 belonged to the defense.

Captain Joginder Narwal could not open his account whereas his partners Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane picked up a combined total of just 3 points.

Dabang Delhi form guide (Last 5 games) : W L W W W

Gujarat’s season went from bad to worse as they lost their previous game against Puneri Paltan. Gujarat have sunk even further in the points table and will now face the mighty Dabang Delhi in their next match.

Sachin Tanwar once again took the onus on himself and picked up his second successive Super 10. Rohit Gulia delivered as well but Gujarat’s defensive front couldn’t step up.

Sunil Kumar managed just a single point against Pune and Pankaj also looked lacklustre. Although Lalit Chaudhary and Parvesh Bhainswal did their bit, it wasn’t enough to hold off Pune’s raiders. Surprisingly, Gujarat have conceded the least number of points this season (396). That stat might give them a much-needed boost.

Gujarat Fortune Giants Form Guide (Last 5 games): L L D W L

Predicted Starting 7

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Anil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sachin Tanwar, GB More, Rohit Gulia, Sonu, Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Lalit Chaudhary

Match Prediction

Delhi are the favourites to win the trophy at this stage. In all likelihood, Naveen (if not rested) could score yet another Super 10 against Gujarat.

Gujarat have had only one or two players performing in any particular match. Their defense needs to keep a check on the opposition’s score.

Dabang Delhi are the favourites to beat Gujarat tonight.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 15th September 2019

Start time: 7:30pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda