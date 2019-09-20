Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 99: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - Predicting each team's playing 7

Will Rohit Kumar finally return to form?

After suffering a close defeat in their last match against Bengal Warriors, the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls will meet the home side Puneri Paltan in the final match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Pune leg.

Puneri Paltan have won one match, lost one and tied one game in front of their home fans but they will look to end their home leg on a high with an impressive performance against the Bulls. They had defeated them earlier this season, hence they will look to repeat the same performance once again.

A win for Bengaluru Bulls will help them take the 3rd position on the points table whereas if Puneri Paltan win this clash, they will reduce the gap between themselves and the seventh-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers to one point.

On that note, let us have a look at how the two teams may line up tonight -

Puneri Paltan

Surjeet Singh and Co. need to bring their 'A' game to the table

Key Players - Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar

The team's top raiders, Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite have sealed their places in the team with their terrific performances. Darshan Kadian may replace Nitin Tomar as the third raider of Puneri Paltan.

Surjeet Singh will lead the team's defence which will also consist of Amit Kumar, Girish Ernak and Deepak Yadav.

Bengaluru Bulls

Will the young defence of Bengaluru Bulls step up?

Key Players - Pawan Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Ankit

The raiding department of the defending champions will be led by Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat with Sumit Singh being the third raider.

The young duo of Ankit and Ajay will play as the cover defenders for Bengaluru Bulls with Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal holding the corners.

Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Manjeet, Darshan Kadian, Pankaj Mohite, Amit Kumar, Girish Ernak and Deepak Yadav.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Sumit Singh, Ankit, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal.

