Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Ahmedabad leg

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 24 // 16 Aug 2019, 23:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaipur Pink Panthers handed Gujarat Fortune Giants their sixth consecutive loss

Jaipur Pink Panthers prevailed in a close encounter against Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final match of the Ahmedabad leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019. In a match dominated by the defenders, Jaipur defeated Gujarat by 3 points. Earlier in the day, Rohit Baliyan's super raid had helped U Mumba win their match against the Patna Pirates.

Speaking of the game between Patna and Mumbai first, U Mumba dominated the first half and ended it with a 13-points lead. Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan joined forces to trouble the Patna defence, while Sandeep Narwal too contributed his bit to the raiding department.

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou inspired a great Patna Pirates comeback. However, a last minute error from the defence of the Pardeep Narwal-led outfit cost them the game. Rohit Baliyan emerged as the best raider of the match, with 9 raid points to his name, whereas Pardeep Narwal proved to be the best raider of Patna Pirates with 6 raid points.

Among the defenders, Sandeep Narwal and Hadi Oshtorak scored 3 tackle points each to finish the game as the best defenders of their respective teams.

Shifting our focus to the 2nd game now, Gujarat Fortune Giants' new corner defender, Pankaj emerged as the new hero of the team, with 6 tackle points versus Deepak Hooda's side. While Pankaj's efforts couldn't win the game for his team, his efforts have all but sealed his place in the team. Sachin, who was substituted by Manpreet Singh, finished as the best raider for Gujarat.

From the winning side, Deepak Hooda scored 5 raid points while Vishal supported him with 3 tackle points. Ultimately, Jaipur Pink Panthers won the match by 3 points to regain the pole position on the points table.

Here are the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the Ahmedabad leg -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' List

Pardeep Narwal's 6 raid points against U Mumba have helped him eclipse Naveen Kumar and take the 2nd position on the leader-board. Deepak Niwas Hooda too has climbed two positions to hold the 4th rank on the 'Most Raid Points' list.

Advertisement

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' List

Sandeep Kumar Dhull continues to be the best defender of the league as the race in the top 5 heats up. The rest of the 4 defenders have 26 tackle points each with Patna Pirates' Jaideep being the newest member of this race. Jaideep had taken 2 tackle points against U Mumba to reach the same level as Sumit, Manjeet Chhillar and Vishal Bharadwaj.