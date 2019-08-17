Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Vinay Chhabaria

Maninder Singh was surprisingly substituted in the 2nd half of the match

The first night of the Chennai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 witnessed two high-profile clashes take place as the home team disappointed the fans in the opening game while Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors played out a nail-biting tie later in the night.

Speaking of the game featuring the home team first, Bengaluru Bulls' lead raider, Pawan Sehrawat completed a Super 10 to blow away the Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas. None of the players of the Chennai-based franchise came to the party with the management being forced to substitute Rahul Chaudhari in the 2nd half.

Bengaluru's corner defender Saurabh Nandal gave good support to Pawan with a match-winning high 5 as Ajay Thakur and Ran Singh's best efforts could not save the Thalaivas from an 11-point defeat.

Next, two of the most dominant teams of the season, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. locked horns with each other in a top of the table clash. Delhi dominated the proceedings and inflicted an all-out on Warriors soon. However, the Warriors made a comeback in the contest riding on K. Prapanjan's Super 10.

Naveen Kumar's 11 raid points ultimately saved the day for Delhi as both the teams finished with 30 points each. Veteran defenders Joginder Narwal and Jeeva Kumar emerged as the best defenders of their respective franchises.

Here are the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after day 1 of the Chennai leg!

Pawan Sehrawat has built a huge lead at the top

Adding one more Super 10 to his kitty against Tamil Thalaivas, Pawan Sehrawat has now 98 raid points to his name and a 23-point lead over 2nd placed Naveen Kumar who took a Super 10 tonight. Maninder Singh has grabbed the 4th spot despite having a dismal night versus Delhi.

No changes in the 'Most Tackle Points' list

There were zero changes in the 'Most Tackle Points' list as Tamil Thalaivas' Manjeet Chhillar failed to open his account which ensured that 4 defenders continue to be on 26 points each with Sandeep Dhull leading the race courtesy his 30 tackle points,