Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
39   //    06 Aug 2019, 11:21 IST

GB More's all-round brilliance could not help Gujarat Fortune Giants secure their fourth win of the season
GB More's all-round brilliance could not help Gujarat Fortune Giants secure their fourth win of the season

The Patliputra Sports Complex of Patna played host to a couple of star-studded clashes last night which had three of the league's top four teams in action.

In the first match of the night, Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers to reach the top of the points table. Later in the day, Puneri Paltan overcame Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Fortunegiants for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history.

Talking about of the first match of the night, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers traded points in the initial stages of the match before Delhi gained momentum and turned the tables on Deepak Hooda's side. The Joginder Narwal led-outfit inflicted an all-out on the Jaipur based franchise. However, Deepak Hooda's super raid threw almost got his team an all out of their own as well.

The defence of Jaipur lost their composure at that moment and gifted some easy points to Delhi, which included a six-point raid from Chandran Ranjit. This raid helped Delhi complete the second all-out of the match which sealed the win.

In the second game, Gujarat Fortune Giants took the early lead, courtesy GB More's fantastic all-round performance. Playing against his former side, Puneri Paltan, GB More scored five points in the first 10 minutes to empty the Pune-based franchise's half.

Though they suffered an all out early in the match, the Puneri Paltan fought back like warriors. Surjeet Singh's men nullified the lead with the help of some quick points in both the departments.

A gutsy super tackle from Ankit and Parvesh Bhainswal in the 20th minute of the match ensured that Gujarat have a three-point lead heading into the second half.

Just like Puneri Paltan had come back in the match, Gujarat Fortune Giants too scripted a comeback with Sachin Tanwar's raid points. Sachin's teammate, Rohit Gulia, could not repeat the feat as he surrendered to Girish Ernak and co.'s super tackle effort. This super tackle gave Puneri Paltan a two-point lead.

Anup Kumar, the master strategist then made full use of his Pro Kabaddi experience to guarantee that Puneri Paltan do not give away the lead back to Gujarat Fortune Giants. Eventually, the Maharashtra-based franchise won the match by two points only.

Here is the updated list of 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' after match number 28 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 :

Most Raid Points

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list
Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Naveen Kumar and Deepak Niwas Hooda both were on the court last night but, they could not takeover the first position on the 'Most Raid Points' list from Pawan Sehrawat.

The Bengaluru Bulls raider has a four-point lead against Naveen while there is a 16-point difference between him and Hooda.

Most Tackle Points

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list
Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Jaipur Pink Panthers' both the corner defenders, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull are present in the top 5 defenders of the league.

Though Dhull could not open his account last night, he still owns the top spot in the 'Most Tackle Points' list.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi 2019 Stats

Follow Sportskeeda to get the Pro Kabaddi Time Table 2019, Pro Kabaddi Results, PKL Stats, PKL 2019 Points Table and Latest News and Updates.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Puneri Paltan Gujarat Fortune Giants Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Sandeep Dhull Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
