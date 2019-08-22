Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Tamil Thalaivas v Jaipur Pink Panthers

Rahul Chaudhari proved to be the best raider of the match for Tamil Thalaivas

After a day's break, the action continued as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium as the home team, Tamil Thalaivas, locked horns with the season one champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Ahead of this highly anticipated encounter, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls battled the resurgent Puneri Paltan side in the opening encounter of the day.

Speaking of the game between Bulls and Paltan first, Puneri Paltan's Manjeet delivered the goods in the raiding department as he executed multiple successful Do or Die raids and made up for Nitin Tomar's poor showing. He got support from his captain, Surjeet Singh, who picked 6 tackle points and ensured that Pawan Sehrawat did not inflict much damage.

Apart from Surjeet, cover defender Jadhav Shahaji too chipped in with a High 5 to guarantee his team's win.

From the Bengaluru Bulls, skipper Rohit Kumar and defender Amit Sheoran tried their best to save the day but, in the end, the Bulls lost the game by 8 points. This win helped Pune to climb out of the last position on the points table.

In the second game of the day, the home team Tamil Thalaivas squared off against Deepak Niwas Hooda's Jaipur Pink Panthers. While both the teams were pretty evenly matched, Jaipur Pink Panthers' bonus points and Tamil Thalaivas' constant failures to inflict an all-out proved to be the turning point of the game.

Nilesh Salunke took 7 raid points while Vishal contributed 4 tackle points in the defence to seal the deal for Jaipur Pink Panthers. Rahul Chaudhari's best efforts could not deny Jaipur a win as Tamil Thalaivas' defence did not support him adequately. The fact that the team's raider, Vineet Sharma emerged as the best defender of the Thalaivas shows how poorly the defenders fared.

With that win, Jaipur have solidified their place at the top while Tamil Thalaivas find themselves at the sixth position.

Shifting our focus to the individual performances now, here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the two enthralling matches played on 21st August.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Though Pawan Sehrawat was not at his best last night, he managed to cross the milestone of 100 raid points this season thanks to his 5 raid points versus Puneri Paltan. Also, Deepak Niwas Hooda has taken the 4th position courtesy his 3 raid points.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sandeep Kumar Dhull's fine form has ensured that he continues to be the best defender of the season. There are no changes in the top 5 of the leader-board with Manjeet Chhillar holding the 5th spot in spite of missing the last two games for Tamil Thalaivas.