Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the first half of Chennai leg

Siddharth Desai returned to form against Haryana Steelers

The first three nights of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019's Chennai leg witnessed some high-quality kabaddi action take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Though the home team, the Tamil Thalaivas are yet to register its first home win, Rahul Chaudhari's return to form would have given the home fans a sigh of relief.

In the opening match of the Chennai leg, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls bulldozed the Tamil Thalaivas owing to Pawan Sehrawat's 11 raid points. Next, Bengal Warriors played out a tie with the dominant Dabang Delhi K.C. side as Naveen Kumar and K. Prapanjan scored Super 10s for their respective teams.

On the second night, Siddharth Desai's 18 raid points ensured that Telugu Titans defeated Dharamraj Cheralathan's Haryana Steelers while Rahul Chaudhari and V. Ajith Kumar's fireworks denied Puneri Paltan a win despite their captain Surjeet Singh picking 7 tackle points on the defensive front.

The home team were out of action on the third night which featured two close encounters. Haryana Steelers edged U Mumba in the first game riding on Vikas Kandola's 9 points and then, Surender Gill's all-round brilliance helped U.P. Yoddha upset table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers.

All the star players came to the party for their respective teams and hence, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the second half of the Chennai leg.

With a number of heroic performances taking place in the first half of the Chennai leg, there have been constant shifts in the leaderboard of raiders and defenders tally of points. Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the first six games of the Chennai leg.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar’s consistency have helped them retain the top two spots of the ‘Most Raid Points’ list while Siddharth Desai’s 18 raid points have taken him to the third position.

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda is closing the gap between himself and Pardeep Narwal but is placed fifth with 64 raid points.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Sandeep Dhull has lost his form which is why U.P. Yoddha’s young defender, Sumit is just one point away from reaching the top spot. Telugu Titans’ Vishal Bharadwaj’s three tackle points have taken him ahead of Jaideep and Manjeet Chhillar on the defenders’ leaderboard.