Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates v Jaipur Pink Panthers: 5 talking points from the match

Amit Hooda was an imposing presence for Jaipur

The Patna Pirates started off their home stretch in a rather disappointing fashion as they fell prey to a strong Jaipur Pink Panthers side, with the scoreline reading 21-34 after the final whistle. On the other hand, it was a fourth win in a row for the season 1 champions as they continue to be the only unbeaten team in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Deepak Narwal and Sandeep Dhull were the stars of the show for Jaipur, with the former picking up nine points and the latter notching up another High 5. Pardeep Narwal did show signs of life for Patna but a lack of support from his fellow raiders and defence meant that he missed a major portion of the action while the Pink Panthers hunted his team down.

Here are five major talking points from this game.

#5 The Jaipur Pink Panthers get off to a flyer

The Jaipur Pink Panthers got off to a flying start early in the first half, thanks to an all-round performance in attack and defence. The match started off tightly but a flurry of points saw Jaipur inflict an all-out as early as nine minutes in the match.

At 3-3, Ajinkya Pawar struck a telling blow in a do-or-die situation, taking out Vikas Jaglan and Neeraj Kumar in one swoop. A tackle from the in-form Sandeep Dhull and a successful raid from Deepak Narwal laid the foundation for an all-out, which came through Amit Hooda's crunching tackle on Hadi Oshtorak.

As a result, Jaipur opened up a six-point lead and continued to pile on the points - making the scoreline 14-4 in their favour as Ajinkya struck again on the do-or-die and the defence continuing their solid display. Patna did strike on a couple of occasions but at the break, Jaipur enjoyed a 15-9 lead, which they certainly deserved.

