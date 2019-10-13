Pro Kabaddi 2019, Playoffs: All six captains gear up for 'World's Toughest Week'

The six captains pose with the trophy

Post the culmination of an exciting set of group stage matches, Pro Kabaddi 2019 action now shifts to the business stages as six teams will be battling it out in the playoffs beginning on 14th October at the EKA Arena by TransStadia at Ahmedabad.

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors have been given a direct entry into the semifinals courtesy of their top-two finish, while the four other teams, namely U.P. Yoddha, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba and defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls, will be looking to book a spot in the last four with a win from their eliminator matches.

With the upcoming knockout stages week monikered as the 'World's Toughest Week', the captains of the six teams in contention spoke about the challenges that lie ahead for their side.

One of the main players behind the Bengaluru Bulls' decent run this season has been Pawan Sehrawat, who in Rohit Kumar's absence has led the team to a couple of handy wins. When quizzed about the plans ahead of the eliminator match against the U.P. Yoddha, Pawan was quick to answer and also stated that Rohit Kumar is set to return after an injury layoff.

With time, plans always change. Last season we finished as champions and all the teams in the playoffs this season are strong, because of which none of them can be taken lightly. Depending on the match situation, plans always keep changing.

We lost our first two matches against UP because of similar mistakes and we have worked on correcting our errors. Rohit is back to full fitness and we will look to complement our strengths to take on UP's in-form defenders.

While the Bulls just about managed to earn a spot in the playoffs, the U.P. Yoddha, on the other hand, did well to claim three wins from four of their home games and finish third on the points table.

One of the Yoddha's biggest positives this season has been the partnership of the corner defenders in Sumit and skipper Nitesh Kumar, but the latter also credited the raiders for giving their best on to the mat that has given their side some momentum heading into the playoffs.

The team does not win only based on the defense. Our defensive unit has done well, but the raiders have contributed a lot to our wins. We will look to put up an all-round performance and hopefully win the matches. The fact that we won both of the league stage matches against the Bulls this season will certainly give us some confidence heading into the eliminator match.

Among the star players present at the press conference, Bengal Warriors' Mohd. Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, who is in line to replace Maninder Singh as captain shed light on his first season in the PKL and the targets in place ahead of the Warriors' semifinal clash.

We are waiting for the semifinal and we are looking forward to some good competition. We are working hard to do well, I am very proud of my team and I have enjoyed playing for the Bengal Warriors. I hope that we go all the way to the final and win the title this season.

While five of the top six teams which made it to the playoffs last season made the cut in this edition, Haryana Steelers skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan was all smiles, having led his side into the knockout stages of the ongoing edition after a rock-bottom finish for the side from last season.

We have enjoyed a good season so far. We have played two matches against U Mumba this season, with one win and one loss. The final aim is to finish the season as champions, but will we take the learnings from all the past matches into the upcoming game against U Mumba.

Speaking of pressure, there is no one more adept at giving an account about thriving under pressure than ace corner defender Fazel Atrachali, who will be gunning to lead U Mumba towards a title.

We are now done with league stages and because this is a Do or Die situation, there will be pressure on us to perform. We have some players who are in form, and as a team we are confident to do well. The focus is to give our 100% on the mat and book a spot in the semifinals.

Sitting pretty at the top of the points table, Dabang Delhi K.C.'s tremendous form this season has come at the back of a fine performance from Naveen Kumar, who will hold the 'X-factor' for his side in the semifinals.

When Delhi skipper Joginder Narwal was asked about the need for the others to chip in, the veteran corner defender added emphasis on how the team has come together as a whole, a major reason for the team's positive campaign in PKL 2019.

Kabaddi is a team sport and we have not depended on Naveen completely this season. Yes, of course, he is our lead raider but the others have also stepped in and have contributed in every game. It is based on this team effort that we have done well on our path to the playoffs.