Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers register first win, move to the top of table

Jaipur skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda (Pic Courtesy - @ProKabadd)

Jaipur Pink Panthers made sure that they got everyone's attention in their opening match of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 when they crushed U Mumba 42-23. Deepak Niwas Hooda was the star raider for Jaipur as he managed to get a Super 10 in the match, his first of the season and 25th of PKL career. With the win, they also moved to the first place in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019.

After winning their first match against Telugu Titans, U Mumba came into the game with a lot of momentum and would have hoped to make it two wins in a row. However, a poor defensive show from them resulted in Deepak Niwas Hooda taking out Fazel Atrachali and Surender in the very first raid of the match. He was supported by Nitin Rawal (7 points), Deepak Narwal (6 points) and a High 5 from Amit Hooda.

Jaipur Pink Panthers tackle Rohit Baliyan (Pic Courtesy - @Pro Kabaddi)

Having won by a margin of 19 points, Jaipur Pink Panthers have moved to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 points table. They are tied with the Gujarat Fortune Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls in the number of points, but lead in the terms of score difference.

Having lost the match by more than seven points, U Mumba were not awarded any points and sit on fourth position in the table.

In the second match of the day, Haryana Steelers outplayed Puneri Paltan to win the match 34-24. Naveen was the man of the match for Haryana after he picked up 12 raid points from 22 raids. He was supported by Vikas Kale and Parveen in the defense, with each of them picking up four points each.

The Steelers have moved to the fourth position above U Mumba with a score difference of 10 points. Puneri Paltan failed to win a single point as the win difference was more than seven.

Here is how the Points Table looks after the Day three of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table after Day 3