×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers register first win, move to the top of table

Rishikesh Malkhede
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
126   //    22 Jul 2019, 22:04 IST

Jaipur skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda (Pic Courtesy - @ProKabadd)
Jaipur skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda (Pic Courtesy - @ProKabadd)

Jaipur Pink Panthers made sure that they got everyone's attention in their opening match of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 when they crushed U Mumba 42-23. Deepak Niwas Hooda was the star raider for Jaipur as he managed to get a Super 10 in the match, his first of the season and 25th of PKL career. With the win, they also moved to the first place in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019.

After winning their first match against Telugu Titans, U Mumba came into the game with a lot of momentum and would have hoped to make it two wins in a row. However, a poor defensive show from them resulted in Deepak Niwas Hooda taking out Fazel Atrachali and Surender in the very first raid of the match. He was supported by Nitin Rawal (7 points), Deepak Narwal (6 points) and a High 5 from Amit Hooda.

Jaipur Pink Panthers tackle Rohit Baliyan (Pic Courtesy - @Pro Kabaddi)
Jaipur Pink Panthers tackle Rohit Baliyan (Pic Courtesy - @Pro Kabaddi)

Having won by a margin of 19 points, Jaipur Pink Panthers have moved to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 points table. They are tied with the Gujarat Fortune Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls in the number of points, but lead in the terms of score difference.

Having lost the match by more than seven points, U Mumba were not awarded any points and sit on fourth position in the table.

In the second match of the day, Haryana Steelers outplayed Puneri Paltan to win the match 34-24. Naveen was the man of the match for Haryana after he picked up 12 raid points from 22 raids. He was supported by Vikas Kale and Parveen in the defense, with each of them picking up four points each.

The Steelers have moved to the fourth position above U Mumba with a score difference of 10 points. Puneri Paltan failed to win a single point as the win difference was more than seven.

Here is how the Points Table looks after the Day three of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table after Day 3
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table after Day 3
Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers Haryana Steelers Deepak Niwas Hooda Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Schedule Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 reasons why the Jaipur Pink Panthers could win the title
RELATED STORY
Jaipur Pink Panthers Visit Educational Institutes in Pink City To Promote Upcoming PKL Season
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 5: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Team Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 : Top 3 players to look out from Jaipur Pink Panthers
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019, Match 5 - U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, predicting each team's starting 7
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 5, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us