Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting Telugu Titans' starting seven for the initial matches

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 58 // 17 May 2019, 23:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Telugu Titans' squad for Pro Kabaddi Season VII

Telugu Titans have been hailed as the underachievers of the Pro Kabaddi League because they have always failed to deliver the goods despite having a star-studded line-up every year. They had the biggest star of the league, Rahul Chaudhari in their side for six long seasons. However, the team is yet to taste title glory.

Titans decided to end their association with Rahul this year as the star raider moved to the Tamil Thalaivas in this year's auction.

Also Read - PKL 2019: Predicting Tamil Thalaivas' starting seven for the initial matches

The Hyderabad franchise picked up U Mumba's Siddharth Desai in the player auction to make up for Chaudhari's loss. Desai will be the team's cornerstone and the hopes of the entire Telugu Titans fan army will rely on his shoulders.

Telugu Titans made some interesting purchases in the 2019 auction and here's how their starting seven could be for the initial matches.

Right corner - Abozar Mohajermighani

The last couple of matches have been rough for him, but there's no denying that Abozar Mohajer's efforts were key in carrying our team in Season 6. Congrats on crossing the 100 point milestone in #PKL, Abozar & thanks for being an absolute #BEAST! 😊💪#EeRanamMaadhe #TitanArmypic.twitter.com/hW1FjKx2IH — Telugu Titans (@Telugu_Titans) December 23, 2018

Iranian defender, Abozar Mighani started off his PKL career as a part of the Gujarat Fortune Giants in season 5. But, he soon switched to the Telugu Titans and became an integral part of their defense.

In the 45 matches he has played in the league, Abozar has picked up 121 tackle points at an average of 2.46 points per match. He has executed 10 super tackles in his career, of which 8 came when he was donning the Telugu Titans jersey. Being the team's key defender, he was able to have a not out percentage of 100 in season 6.

The team would expect the back hold specialist to perform better this season as he is one of the most experienced players of the team. The powerhouse will handle the team's right corner position.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule and live scores.

1 / 7 NEXT