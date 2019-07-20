Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi's squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is set to start on 20th July 2019 as the twelve teams in the fray will look to put their best foot forward in their quest for the ultimate title. The opening match of PKL 7 will witness the hosts Telugu Titans taking on U Mumba in the former's home leg at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

One of the biggest highlights from PKL 6 was Dabang Delhi's qualification into the playoffs for the first time in the history of PKL, under the captain Joginder Narwal. He formed a partnership with Ravinder Pahal in the corner defense and led the team fabulously well.

Naveen Goyat and Chandran Ranjit was in top form in the raiding department for the team as they scored a combined 325 raid points last season. The duo received decent support from Meraj Sheykh in the offense unit as Dabang Delhi were one of the most consistent sides of season 6 and will look to put up yet another impressive show in PKL 7.

Dabang Delhi K.C. are set to play their opening match against the Tamil Thalaivas on 25th July 2019 as their home leg will commence from 24th August 2019 and culminate on 30th August 2019 in Delhi.

Here is a look at the possible starting seven for Dabang Delhi as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Right Corner: Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal is the second-best defender in Pro Kabaddi history.

Known as 'The Hawk', Ravinder Pahal has been one of the most lethal right corners in Pro Kabaddi League history. He has represented Dabang Delhi K.C. in four seasons, Puneri Paltan in season 4, Bengaluru Bulls in season 5, with a wealth of experience on his side.

In season 6, Ravinder Pahal had an outstanding homecoming with Dabang Delhi as he scored 59 tackle points in 22 matches at an average of 2.54 tackle points. However, one of his best shows was in season 2 when he was declared as the 'best defender' of the edition with 60 tackle points in just 14 matches.

Pahal is a thigh hold specialist who he blocks the opposition raider's path and flattens him out on the mat. He rarely uses the wrist holds but can also execute the diving ankle holds from the right corner position.

Overall, Pahal has 263 tackle points from 89 matches at an average of 2.96 tackle points per game. He will yet again be the focus for Dabang Delhi as their wall of defense.

