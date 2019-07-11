Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors' squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7

The seventh edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League is set to begin from 20th July 2019. This season will see a change in rules and unlike the past two seasons, there will be no zonal classifications. All teams will play each other twice in the group stage to decide the ultimate champion.

Bengal Warriors have made an appearance in all the six seasons thus far. They managed to qualify into the playoffs on multiple occasions but have failed to get across the line to clinch the trophy. In PKL 7, Bengal Warriors will play their first match against UP Yoddha on 24th July.

Their home leg will start from 7th September in Kolkata and will end on 13th September. In the Season 7 auctions, Bengal Warriors signed 19 players in their squad with Maninder Singh and Baldev Singh as their retentions.

In the auctions, Iranian Mohammad Esmaiel Nabibakhsh was the highest paid player for Bengal Warriors at a cost of ₹77.75 lakhs. Jeeva Kumar's inclusion will strengthen their defense while it will be interesting to watch raiding combination of Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan.

Bengal Warriors have signed BC Ramesh as their head coach for Season 7 who is the national coach of Karnataka Kabaddi team. He is an Arjuna awardee and former gold medalist from Indian Kabaddi team. He was the assistant coach of Season 6 champions, Bengaluru Bulls who won their maiden title last year.

With Pro Kabaddi 2019 just around the corner, here are three players from the Bengal Warriors who can make a massive impact in the upcoming season.

Right Corner: Baldev Singh

Baldev Singh debuted with Bengal Warriors back in season 6.

A kabaddi player from Dabhota, Himachal Pradesh, Baldev Singh made his debut back in PKL season 6. Baldev Singh has scored 27 tackle points in 18 matches played for Bengal Warriors at an average of 1.33 tackle points.

Aggressive on the mat, Baldev has fit in well to suit Bengal's defense strategy. His back holds and chain tackles are glorious to watch. Though his numbers do not paint a pretty picture, he did not leak points through the defense which was the highlight of his game.

Additionally, his mature defending ensured that the Bengal Warriors retain faith in the right corner and with Surjeet shifting teams, Baldev's form will be crucial.

