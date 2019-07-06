Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Gujarat Fortune Giants

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 115 // 06 Jul 2019, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gujarat Fortune Giants' squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Gujarat Fortune Giants were one out of four teams which debuted back in season 5 and have since then established themselves as one of the most competitive teams in Pro Kabaddi. They finished as runners-up in both season 5 and season 6.

Coach Manpreet Singh has always believed in nurturing young talents which has been one of the main reasons for Gujarat's success. His role has always been to ensure that the team stays on the same page and every player plays to their full potential.

In season 6, the Fortune Giants had a dominating league stage as finished with 17 wins out of 22 matches. Sunil Malik led the team last year with courage and composure as a young captain.

One of the highlights of their squad this season is their cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal that adds stability to the defense unit. The combination tackle of Parvesh's upper body block with Sunil providing support in the lower region has been a feast to the eyes as it has ensured that the raiders do not have an easy outing.

The Fortune Giants are set to play their first league stage match on 21st July 2019 against Bengaluru Bulls. The home leg of Gujarat Fortune Giants will commenced in Ahmedabad from 10th August and culminate on 16th August 2019.

As we build up to Pro Kabaddi 2019, let us take a look at the predicted starting 7 for Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Right Corner: Ruturaj Koravi

Ruturaj Koravi was a part of the Maharashtra team that won 65th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

Ruturaj Koravi had a decent debut last year for Gujarat Fortune Giants with his breathtaking chain tackles and blocks. Ruturaj initiated tackles on big raiders and provided support to Parvesh-Sunil in the cover defense.

In his debut season, Ruturaj scored 47 tackle points out of 23 matches at an average of 2.04 tackle points. Ruturaj showed maturity in his defensive work that led him to become the permanent right corner defender for the team.

Having released him into the auction initially, Gujarat re-signed Ruturaj Koravi for ₹30.50 lakh in the season 7 auction. The team management will expect him to perform better than last year and reduce his advance tackles to improve his tally from last season.

1 / 7 NEXT