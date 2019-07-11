Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers' squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is set to commence from 20th July 2019. The Haryana Steelers were one out of four teams that debuted in Season 5. Owned by JSW Sports, the Steelers managed to qualify into the playoffs in their debut season.

They had a decent season with Surender Nada leading them as the captain of the side, who had a plethora of raiding options in the squad. In season 6, however, the Steelers had a forgettable season as they finished last on the points table.

In the season 7 auctions, they made relatively cheap buys and formed a decent side ahead of the tournament. The team also signed Arjuna awardee and former Indian Kabaddi team captain Rakesh Kumar as their head coach, who will be looking to lead the Steelers far this season.

Haryana Steelers are set to begin their league stage matches with their first encounter against Puneri Paltan on 22nd July 2019. The home leg of Haryana Steelers will commence from 28th September and culminate on 4th October 2019 in Panchkula.

With less than a few weeks left for the start of Pro Kabaddi 2019, let us take a look at the predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers.

Right Corner: Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Dharmaraj Cheralathan got picked by Haryana Steelers at a steal buy of ₹38.50 lakhs.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan, at the age of 44 years is one of the most experienced defenders of Pro Kabaddi today. He has represented the Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, and U Mumba in the previous seasons.

A super tackle specialist, Dharmaraj Cheralathan is a versatile defender who can play from both the left and right corner position. It is probable that the team management will hand him the captaincy duties for Haryana this time, owing to his acres of experience.

Cheralathan also led the Patna Pirates to their second consecutive title win back in Season 4. He has 216 tackle points in 99 matches at an average of 2.18 tackle points. With 11 High 5s and 21 super tackles, he stands at second place in most super tackle points by any defender till date.

Known as a thigh hold specialist, Cheralathan is brilliant with his ankle holds and dives. He will play a crucial role in leading the defensive charges for Haryana Steelers in season 7.

