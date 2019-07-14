Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Patna Pirates

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 319 // 14 Jul 2019, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Patna Pirates' squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is all set to commence from 20th July 2019. Patna Pirates, the three-time champions are the most successful team in the history of the league, having won three back to back titles from season 3, 4 and 5.

The only team in history to qualify for the playoffs in five editions of the tournament, the Patna Pirates were hit with a massive dent when they failed to qualify for the playoffs in the previous season.

'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal has been a sensation in the raiding unit for Patna Pirates. He has carried the team's offense single-handedly and has become one of the prime faces of Pro Kabaddi today. He has scored 49.33% of Patna Pirates' raid points from Season 3 till date.

In season 6, the Patna Pirates failed to qualify for the playoffs as the team's defensive unit could not win them matches, apart from the over-dependent nature on Pardeep Narwal which hurt them the most.

The team retained Pardeep Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, and Jawahar Dagar ahead of the season 7 auction and did well to form a decent squad post the auctions with a set of international names such as Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlu.

Patna Pirates are set to face the Bengaluru Bulls in their first league stage encounter on 20th July 2019. The home leg of Patna Pirates will start from 3rd August 2019 and culminate on 9th August 2019.

With only a few weeks left for the tournament, here is a look at the possible starting seven for the Patna Pirates.

Right Corner: Jawahar Dagar

Jawahar could play as a right corner for the Pirates

Jawahar Dagar has been a prominent right corner for Patna Pirates from season 5. He was a part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers but didn't get enough chances to perform up to his caliber on the mat.

Advertisement

An expert in diving thigh holds and running dashes from the corner, Jawahar Dagar is a handy all-rounder who can score tackle points during crucial raids from the opposition. In season 5, he picked up 29 tackle points in 18 matches.

In Season 6, Jawahar did not get enough chances as he lost form in the middle of the tournament. He could pick up only 20 tackle points in 15 matches with two High 5s to his name.

Jawahar was retained by the team ahead of the season 7 auction. As the coach has shown immense faith in him, Jawahar Dagar will have to present consistent performances to book a permanent spot in the playing seven for the team.

1 / 7 NEXT