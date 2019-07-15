Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan's squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is all set to commence from 20th July 2019. One of the original teams, featuring in the league right from the inaugural season are the Puneri Paltan. One of the most consistent teams, the Paltan qualified for the playoffs in season 3, season 4 and season 5 but failed to clinch the title.

The likes of Manjeet Chhillar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ajay Thakur, Deepak Niwas Hooda, and Sandeep Narwal have represented Puneri Paltan in the previous editions. The Paltan's team management decided to rehaul the squad for Season 7 as they did not retain any players from season 6.

From the season 7 auctions, they managed to put together a competitive squad. Having re-signed the likes of Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak and addition the might of Surjeet Singh to the defensive unit, the Paltan wear a strong outlook.

The Puneri Paltan are set to play their first league stage match versus Haryana Steelers on 22nd July 2019. The home leg of Paltan will start from 14th September 2019 and will culminate on 20th September 2019.

As the exciting tournament is about to kick off, let's have a look at the probable playing seven for Puneri Paltan as part of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Right Corner: Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde will defend for Paltan as a permanent right corner.

One of the young finds for Puneri Paltan in season 6, Shubham Shinde replaced Sandeep Narwal in the mid-tournament last season as the team struggled in balancing their defensive approach. His decent performance inspired the team management to retain him as an NYP for the upcoming season.

Shubham Shinde is a former player for the Air India Kabaddi Team. He has also represented Maharashtra thrice from 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17 in the Junior Nationals. He was a member of the winning team as part of the Puneri Paltan Kabaddi tournament through which he received his Pro Kabaddi contract last year.

Shubham Shinde scored 12 tackle points in 10 matches with three super tackles to his name. An ankle hold specialist, Shubham will be expected to improve his performance from last season as the team's permanent right corner defender.

