Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans' squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is set to commence from 20th July 2019. One of the original teams featuring since the inaugural season, the Telugu Titans have had a rollercoaster ride in the league as they are yet to lay their hands on the silverware.

Rahul Chaudhari, who is the leading point scorer of VIVO Pro Kabaddi with 876 total points will no more feature for the Telugu Titans as he is set to play alongside Ajay Thakur at the Tamil Thalaivas for PKL 2019.

From the auctions, the Titans roped in the likes of Siddharth Desai, defensive lynchpins Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj. Set to play their first match against U Mumba in the opening fixture of season 7, Siddharth Desai will hope to repeat his magic at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans' home leg will begin on 20th July and culminate on 26th July 2019, in what promises to be a home leg full of action. As we build up to Pro Kabaddi 2019, here is a look at the probable playing seven of the Telugu Titans.

Right Corner: Abozar Mohajermighani

Abozar Mighani will be the captain for Telugu Titans in Season 7.

A fearless right corner from Iran, Abozar Mighani had a blockbuster debut back in season 5 with the Gujarat Fortune Giants. He was the fifth best defender of the season with 65 tackle points to his name from 24 matches at an average of 2.71 tackle points and became a household name with his skill set.

Ahead of season 6, the Telugu Titans signed Abozar Mighani and the move proved to be a masterstroke as he formed a fabulous partnership with young Vishal Bhardwaj and led the defensive unit of the team brilliantly. He scored 56 tackle points in 21 matches and earned a status as the prominent defender for the team.

For the upcoming season, Abozar will also be leading the Titans and will be backed to produce a top show.

