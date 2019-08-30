Pro Kabaddi 2019, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: Paltan demolish the Titans in stellar fashion

Puneri Paltan clinched a brilliant win against the Telugu Titans with the score 34-27

Puneri Paltan, who were resting in the second-last spot on the points table, had sustained a battering from the destructive Yoddhas from UP coming into Match No. 65 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. To improve their ranking on the scoreboard, the Pune-based franchise looked for a victory.

Telugu Titans had started their Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 campaign in a dull manner, facing embarrassing losses in the first four matches.

Read to find out how the battle between Siddharth Desai's Telugu Titans and Nitin Tomar's Puneri Paltan proceeded at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi:

Siddharth Desai started for the Titans and returned empty-handed. A quick hand touch on C. Arun by Nitin Timar secured a point for the Paltan. Deceiving the rivals, Tomar returned with a superb two-pointer.

Suraj Desai, the sibling of Siddharth, opened the account for the Titans as he stole a bonus point. A wondrous super-tackle by Vishal decreased the score difference to just two points. Another super tackle by Telugu brought the scores to level.

Pune were quick to lose their hard-earned lead as the Titans inflicted yet another super-tackle. Vishal Bhardwaj was on fire on a night full of life-threatening super-tackles, also completing his High 5 in the first twenty minutes itself.

Telugu demanded a review in the 16th minute, which was deemed futile. Despite loads of super-tackles, the Hyderabad-based franchise conceded their first all-out of the day in the 19th minute. At half-time, Pune, with a last-minute lead, surged ahead with 17-14 on the scorecard.

As the other half kicked off, Siddharth shockingly collected his first point of the night. The lanky Manjeet stepped on the opponent's court only to send three defenders off the mat in brilliant fashion, hence initiating the first super-raid of the night.

Both Nitin and Manjeet were contributing quite a few crucial points for the orange and white-clad squad. Siddharth and Bhardwaj were doing the same for the Titans from Telugu. However, the Titans struggled as the encounter neared the completion of forty minutes.

A sixth super-tackle on Nitin Tomar gave some hope to the inconsistent Titans. The Titans inflicted an unprecedented total of seven super-tackles on their nemesis.

Despite Telugu's heroic attempts to save the drowning ship, the Paltan from Pune registered a fine victory with the score 34-27. A flawless combination of offense and defense made the win possible for Pune. On the other hand, Telugu, unfortunately, ended up on the losing side due to a sloppy raiding unit.

