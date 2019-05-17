Pro Kabaddi 2019: Records broken by teams in the past season

U Mumba broke the record of scoring the most tackle points in a season

Records are meant to be broken in any sport of the world, especially Kabaddi. The matches in this discipline are fought so close to each other that no one can predict the winner until the referee blows the final whistle. This is the reason why Kabaddi has gained popularity in our country after being rebuilt by Mashal Sports and Star Sports India.

Pro Kabaddi League has upgraded the lives of Kabaddi players by changing levels of income, lifestyles and also the way they play. Every year, a new young player emerges and destroys all the previous records created by the legends of the game.

As Kabaddi is a team sport, a lot of team records are also broken in every season. In this article, we will have a look at the records which teams broke in season 6.

Puneri Paltan break Patna Pirates' record of most super tackles in a season

Girish Maruti Ernak was the star of Pune's defense

Puneri Paltan shattered three-time champions, Patna Pirates' record of executing the most super tackles in Pro Kabaddi League season. Pirates had managed 27 super tackles in season 4 and even in season 5. However, in season 6 the Pune franchise executed 34 super tackles which helped them fetch 68 tackle points.

Super tackle is a team tackle undertaken by three or less defenders on the court. It is surprising to note that Puneri Paltan failed to make it to the second round of the league inspite of their terrific performance in the defense department.

U Mumba break Puneri Paltan's record of most tackle points in a season

U Mumba collected 289 tackle points in season six

Puneri Paltan achieved 271 tackle points in season 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League. It was thought that none of the teams would ever be able to match Pune's impressive tally. But, it only took one season for their neighbours, U Mumba to overhaul that record.

With the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana and Dharmaraj Cheralathan in their defense, U Mumba scored 289 tackle points in the sixth season. Unfortunately, the Mumbai franchise came up short of winning the title last year despite reaching the play-offs.