Pro Kabaddi 2019: Semifinal 1, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls - Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction and Team News

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 136 // 16 Oct 2019, 11:42 IST

Can Naveen Kumar take his team to the final?

In the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi 2019, table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. will square off against the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls, at the EKA Arena by TransStadia at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Delhi will come into this contest on the back of just one loss from their last five group stage encounters while the Bulls, having registered a thrilling 48-45 win against the U.P. Yoddha in the first eliminator will yet again pin their hopes on a Pawan Sehrawat masterclass.

In terms of head to head records, Delhi recorded a 33-31 win against the Bulls in the first league stage encounter between these two teams, before a 39-39 tie in the second clash. With Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar in fine form, the battle of supremacy between the duo could well decide the winner of this contest.

Team News - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi's biggest positive this season has been the consistency of fielding the same starting 7 in each game, and one can expect the table-toppers to field the same side that has brought them resounding success this season. With Naveen and Ranjit assuming raiding duties, the experienced trio of Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal will slot into the defensive positions.

Predicted Starting 7: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Vijay.

Team News - Bengaluru Bulls

The Bulls have been led by Pawan Sehrawat's exuberance on the mat, and yet again, he will be a key factor for the defending champions in this game. With a fine win against the Yoddha, coach Randhir Singh could make only one change, which will be to play Rohit Kumar in the starting 7 at the expense of Mohit Sehrawat or Ankit.

Predicted Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Sumit Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Ankit, Amit Sheoran.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Both the top two raiders in terms of raid points this season will be featuring in this game, and are undoubtedly major sources of a whole lot of points. While they do account for a lot of the budget, their contribution to the overall picture makes them must-haves in this side.

The other raider picked is Sumit Singh, who was in fine form in the Bulls' previous encounter against UP. With form on his side, he could be expected to play the role of support raider yet again.

All-rounders: While picking Ankit could be a confusing choice, he could be a game-changer with his tackles, even if he does start from the bench. For the other choice, Vijay is a good option to pick, considering that the Delhi all-rounder has chipped in with some vital points in both departments.

Defenders: Vishal Mane has 5 points from two games against the Bulls this season and will be crucial in stopping the raiding prowess of Pawan Sehrawat, while along with him, Anil Kumar's experience from the other cover position could also prove to have a vital say on the outcome of the game.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Sumit Singh, Vijay, Ankit, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice-captain: Naveen Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Sumit Singh, Ankit, Ravinder Pahal, Mahender Singh, Joginder Narwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice-captain: Ravinder Pahal.

Follow Sportskeeda for all updates on Pro Kabaddi Schedule 2019 of Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, live score, standings, Dream 11 Pro Kabaddi and fantasy tips.