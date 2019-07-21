Pro Kabaddi 2019: Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-26

Siddharth Desai had a poor outing against the Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-26 in the first southern derby of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Manjeet Chhillar with a high five and Rahul Chaudhari with a super 10 were the chief architects of the Thalaivas victory. Rahul “the showman” Chaudhari proved to be the nemesis for his old side as he showed immense strength to power through the Titans’ defence throughout the match. On the other hand, Siddharth “bahubali” Desai had a quiet match by his standards and could score just 5 raid points.

Rahul “the showman” Chaudhari opened Tamil Thalaivas’ account in the first minute. Telugu Titans forced a super tackle in the fourth minute to trail 3-4. It took six minutes for Siddharth “bahubali” Desai to open his account for the Titans. It looked like an evenly matched contest in the first 10 minutes as Telugu Titans led 7-6. But Shabeer Bapu turned the tide in favour of Thalaivas first with a super tackle and then with a two-point raid.

Thalaivas’ “showman” Rahul Chaudhari got a two-point raid and n the 16th minute, the Titans inflicted an all out to lead 16-7. Ajay “Iceman” Thakur produced a super raid in the 18th minute as Titans led 19-8. At the end of the first half, Tamil Thalaivas led 20-10 and their defence showed strength and toughness to contain Siddharth “bahubali” Desai. Mohit and Manjeet Chhillar were rock solid at the back for Thalaivas. Manjeet Chhilar was in imperious form and hardly put a foot wrong in the entire match. He kept Siddharth “bahubali” Desai quiet on a number of occasions.

With less than 10 minutes to go in the second half, Tamil Thalaivas led 25-17 and looked on course for a win. Rahul “showman” Chaudhari made three consecutive successful raids as Thalaivas led 33-20 with just five minutes left in the match. Thaliavas inflicted another all out in the 36th minute to ensure that they ran out comfortable winners in the end.