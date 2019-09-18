Pro Kabaddi 2019: Tamil Thalaivas get an unwanted PKL record to their name

The team could not snap its losing streak under Manjeet Chhillar's captaincy

What's the story?

The star-studded Tamil Thalaivas franchise has earned a disgraceful record to its name by building a winless streak of 11 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League. They have broken the record of Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls who had a winless streak of 10 matches earlier.

The background

Tamil Thalaivas had one of the strongest units heading into PKL 2019 with the likes of Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu and Mohit Chhillar in the squad. The fans expected the Chennai-based franchise to dominate the proceedings in this season. However, the same has not happened yet.

Tamil Thalaivas kicked off their campaign on a positive note but the team has fallen way below its ranks after playing its 17th match of the season. Even the coach of the team resigned mid-way through the season, taking responsibility for the poor performances.

The heart of the matter

With zero wins in the last 11 matches, Tamil Thalaivas are now occupying the bottom position on the points tally. This streak began on 17th August 2019 when Tamil Thalaivas played their first home match of the season.

They lost that match to Bengaluru Bulls, then tied one with Puneri Paltan before losing to Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi K.C., Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers in the next 8 fixtures.

The losing streak of 8 matches was halted against Puneri Paltan tonight as they played out a tie with them once again. As mentioned ahead, the Thalaivas broke the record of Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls with this tie.

What's next?

With the winless streak still active, the Tamil Thalaivas will next lock horns with UP Yoddha on 21st September.