Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi: Naveen's brilliant display sends the Titans off the track

Dabang Delhi destroyed Telugu Titans in a heated face-off

Table-toppers Dabang Delhi won their 13th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 against the Telugu Titans in superb fashion. With just two losses and a tie in 16 matches so far this season, Dabang Delhi have been looking better than ever.

Delhi's Naveen Kumar was yet again the young gun worth a lot of praise, given the brilliant game he put up against the Hyderabad-based franchise. Ravinder Pahal, with four tackle points, contributed heavily to Delhi's score. From the Titans, Siddharth Desai played in a top-class manner and collected twelve points in 18 raid attempts.

Read to find out how the highly-anticipated 94th encounter of PKL 2019 between Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi and Siddharth Desai's Telugu Titans proceeded at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune:

Siddharth Desai started for the Telugu Titans and fetched a beautiful point for his team. Young prodigy Naveen Kumar picked up the inaugural point for Dabang Delhi with a running hand touch on Krushna Madane.

Seven minutes into the fast-paced clash, the Titans led 7-5 on the scoreboard. Two back-to-back Super Tackles derailed Naveen Kumar and also helped the Titans dogde the potential all-outs.

Eventually, the Titans conceded an unfortunate all-out in the sixteenth minute, despite all possible efforts to avoid it. The first twenty minutes of the face-off were dotted with a lot of two-pointers.

The first half ended with Delhi edging ahead with 18-15 in their favour. Desai's beautiful hand touch on Vishal Mane kicked off the second half. The Titans asked for a review in the 24th minute, opposing the referee's decision. The crucial review was declared successful upon inspection.

With ten minutes left on the clock, the Delhi franchise kept on increasing the already massive lead in their favour. The Titans suffered a second all-out a minute later, which flung them into deeper crisis. A second review was asked for by the Titans in Desai's favour, but much to their disappointment, it was deemed futile.

Naveen Kumar completed his 14th consecutive Super 10 with sheer brilliance. Desai joined him right after by gathering 12 raid points.

At the end of the match, Dabang Delhi clinched a wonderful 37-29 victory over the Telugu Titans. Both the raiding and defensive departments of the Delhi-based team performed spectacularly throughout the match, which played the biggest role in helping them win.

The Titans, on the other hand, ended up on the losing side due to a bunch of rookie errors, despite putting up a laudable game.

The Titans, on the other hand, ended up on the losing side due to a bunch of rookie errors, despite putting up a laudable game.