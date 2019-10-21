Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 3 teams who scored the most tackle points

Puneri Paltan possessed one of the strongest defensive units this season

The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League ended last Saturday in Ahmedabad as the Bengal Warriors defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. in the final and won their first ever PKL championship. Bengal became only the fifth team in Pro Kabaddi history to lift the trophy as they joined Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls in the elite club.

The raiders ruled the 2019 edition of PKL, however, there were some defenders like Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal and Sandeep Dhull who made sure that the raiders stay in control. In the 137 fixtures played this season, the defensive units scored 2,770 tackle points at an average of 20.21 tackle points/match.

Tamil Thalaivas’ defence was the only one which did not surpass the 200 tackle points milestone this season as all the other teams scored an average of 234 tackle points. Here, we will have a look at the top three teams with the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2019 -

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers - 240 tackle points

Jaipur Pink Panthers finished at the seventh place on the points table

The inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers had dominated the proceedings in the initial part of this season. However, Deepak Hooda’s men lost their momentum in the second half to miss out on a place in the playoffs.

The defensive unit of the team played well this season. Apart from the seasoned pros like Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda, the young talents Vishal and Santhapanaselvam made their mark in the defence.

Amit Hooda played 16 matches this season and scored 44 tackle points while the team’s left corner, Sandeep Dhull earned a place in the top 5 of the ‘Most Tackle Points’ list with 74 tackle points.

Santhapanaselvam impressed in the limited opportunities he received and Vishal proved to be the find of the season for Jaipur as the all-rounder aggregated 47 tackle points with 2 High 5s.

