Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 3 teams who scored the most raid points

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6 // 21 Oct 2019, 13:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. were the two raiding powerhouses of the season

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League ended last night at the EKA Arena as Bengal Warriors won their first ever PKL title with a victory over Dabang Delhi K.C. The stand-in skipper of Bengal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh led the team from the front while his players backed him well to ensure that Naveen Kumar's 18 raid points go in vain.

This year's final was dominated by the raiders and not only the final but the raiders ruled the roost in the entire season. The likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Pankaj Mohite, Deepak Hooda, Vikas Kandola, Siddharth Desai, Maninder Singh and Abhishek Singh set the season on fire with their heroics.

In the 137 matches of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the raiders scored an astounding number of 5,341 raid points at an average of 39 raid points/match. All the teams crossed the 350-point milestone this season while three teams even surpassed the 500-point mark in raid points.

Here, we will have a look at the top three raiding units of Pro Kabaddi 2019 -

#3 Bengal Warriors - 513 raid points

K. Prapanjan was an important part of the Bengal Warriors

The champions of PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors played 24 matches in this season where they recorded 513 raid points at an average of 21 raid points per game. They had the most versatile raiding unit of the season with their skipper Maninder Singh leading the raiding attack from the front. Maninder alone scored 205 raid points while K. Prapanjan contributed 102 raid points to the team's cause.

Also, young raider Rakesh Narwal took a Super 10 in this season and, the out of form Sukesh Hegde proved his value with 61 raid points. Sourabh Patil too chipped in with a Super 10 in the 3 matches he played.

The most expensive foreign player of this season, Mohammad Nabibakhsh shone with 92 raid points in his debut season.

1 / 3 NEXT