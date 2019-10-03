Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: U Mumba enter playoffs with 30-26 win over Pirates

Shreya Shreeja

U Mumba became the fourth team to qualify for the PKL 2019 playoffs after beating the Patna Pirates

U Mumba became the fourth team to qualify for the PKL 2019 playoffs after defeating Pardeep Narwal's Patna Pirates in the 117th match of the season at Haryana's Tau Devilal Sports Complex.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring contest, none of the raiders picked up Super 10s, as Pardeep Narwal emerged as the best raider of the game with 8 points to his name, while U Mumba's Abhishek Singh picked up 7 points for his side.

On the defensive front, Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Hadi Ostorak made a mark as they registered four points.

Fazel Atrachali picked up the first point of the match as he sent Pardeep off the mat in the first raid of the night before the Pirates struck through Jaideep's point.

Given that the Pirates were already out of the race to the playoffs, they had a golden opportunity to ruin the party for U Mumba, but the former ensured that they hand an upper hand early in the contest with a 4-2 lead in the 5th minute.

Pirates' defenders repeated a set of mistakes they should have ideally avoided and hence gave away a bunch of free points to the opponents. Soon, in the eighth minute, the three-time champions sustained an ill-fated All Out which put their rivals ahead, courtesy of an 11-3 led. Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh had a good game, as they brought down the Pirates' raiders with ease.

A couple of two point raids from Pardeep saw the Pirates make a gradual comeback in the latter part of the first half, but Abhishek Singh kept chipping away with points for U Mumba and kept his side in the contest.

At the break, U Mumba lead 17-13 before a stunning Super Tackle from Fazel on Pardeep kick-started the second half on a positive note for the Pirates, before a Super Tackle from Vikas Jaglan brought about two points, and with it, a ray of hope for the Pirates.

Iranian Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou started gathering some points for to reduce the score difference for the Pirates and a Super Raid from Jang Kun Lee ultimately brought down the score difference to just a solitary point.

Eventually, U Mumba held on to their lead as the Pirates continued to make mistakes in the dying seconds of the game as the former picked up a couple of useful points that brought about a four-point win in the end.

