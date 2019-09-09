Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants: Yoddhas crush the Giants in a fierce battle

UP Yoddha snatch victory from Gujarat Fortune Giants in a splendid fashion

UP Yoddha registered their fourth consecutive victory in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 after defeating Gujarat Fortune Giants 33-26 for the first time in the history of the league. They moved up to the fifth position on the points table after the win.

Sumit was the hero from the Yoddhas after completing his High 5. Shrikant Jadhav also pitched in a bunch of crucial points for his squad. From the Gujarat-based franchise, Sachin Tanwar completed his Super 10 while skipper Sunil Kumar gathered seven points for his team.

Read to find out how the 82nd encounter of PKL 2019 between Rishank Devadiga's UP Yoddha and Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Fortune Giants proceeded at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata:

Sachin Tanwar started for the Giants only to be sent off the mat in the blink of an eye. Sonu Narwal opened the account for them as he picked up a swift point. Rishank Devadiga, the skipper of the Yoddhas, introduced the first raid point for his squad.

Tanwar's skillful two-pointer raid sent off Devadiga and Sumit to the bench. The Giants demanded a review, claiming the rival raider out. The review, upon inspection, was declared unsuccessful, much to their disappointment. On the other hand, Shrikant Jadhav was awarded two points.

The Yoddhas also utilized their review in the 12th minute, challenging the referee's decision, which was deemed futile. Both teams lost their only review each, in the first half itself.

The Giants suffered their first all-out in the 19th minute and ended up giving the opponents a five-point lead. Devadiga ended the first half in style with a two-pointer, as the Yoddhas inched ahead at 16-9 after the completion of the first 20 minutes.

The second half kicked off in an aggressive manner as Jadhav collected a fast two-pointer. An out-of-the-world Super Tackle by Sunil Kumar prevented Jadhav to even squirm out of his clutches. The Yoddhas' lead was also reduced to seven points.

The Giants conceded yet another all-out in the 28th minute of the encounter. A mind-blowing four-point Super Raid by Tanwar made the stadium crowd go crazy with euphoria. The defense of the UP-based team made a rookie error and gave away two points to Tanwar, which helped him complete his first Super 10 of the season.

A second Super Tackle by skipper Sunil Kumar in the defense-heavy battle helped him achieve his High 5 mark for the fourth time in PKL 2019.

Sumit was also successful in completing his High 5. Ultimately, the Yoddhas' perfect all-round performance helped them win the fierce battle with the score 33-26.

