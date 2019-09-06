Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates: Yoddhas annihilate Pirates with a superb performance

Shreya Shreeja

UP Yoddha demolish Patna Pirates in a heated encounter with the score 41-29

Patna Pirates remained on the bottom of the scoreboard after losing their sixth consecutive battle to UP Yoddha at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. The Yoddhas, on the other hand, registered their third victory in a row.

The Pirates once again depended on the lone warrior Pardeep Narwal, as he pitched in a sum of 14 points for the former champions. For the UP-based franchise, Surender, Shrikant, and Nitesh worked in impeccable fashion, hence winning the battle with ease.

Read to find out how the anticipated battle of the #RivalryWeek between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha unfolded itself at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore:

Rishank Devadiga, the skipper of UP Yoddha, went for the first raid and returned sans any point. Pardeep Narwal's first raid introduced a point to start the night for the Pirates. A stunning two-pointer by Shrikant Jadhav opened the account for the Yoddhas.

The Yoddhas looked ready for record-breaker Pardeep's vintage dubki as they sent him rolling off the mat upon his execution of the signature move. In the seventh minute, the three-time champions suffered their first all-out of the encounter.

Ten minutes into the anticipated game, the score 11-5 was tilted in UP's direction. An advanced tackle by Jawahar and Monu gave away two easy points to Shrikant and even a review wasn't able to cover up the unnecessary error.

A Super Tackle by Hadi Oshtorak pitched in the first points in defense for the Green Army. Yet another fierce Super Tackle on Surender Gill by Oshtorak reduced the massive score difference to seven points.

On a night dedicated to two-pointers, Vikas Jaglan initiated one successfully and retained Pardeep for the first time on the night. Pardeep's resplendent raid put the Pirates two points behind the Yoddhas right before the first half ended.

UP Yoddha led with 16-14 after the completion of the first twenty minutes. As the second half kicked off, the Pirates inflicted an all-out on the rivals, hence taking hold of the lead for the first time in the face-off.

Young gun Nitesh Kumar completed his second High 5 of the season as he inflicted a dazzling Super Tackle on Pardeep. Both teams slowed their pace in the second half. Patna Pirates demanded a review for a mere bonus, which, upon inspection, was declared successful.

The former winners conceded their second ill-fated all-out with just eight minutes remaining in the battle. Pardeep, with a smouldering game, completed the 51st Super 10 of his career. With just two minutes remaining, the Yoddhas edged ahead of the Men in Green with a ten-point lead. Shrikant was also successful in completing his Super 10.

The Patna Pirates then suffered a third all-out, hence completely losing the match. In a masterful show, the Yoddhas clinched the victory from the Pirates' hapless hands with the score 41-29. Both the offense and defense of the Yoddhas worked in unity, which resulted in them winning the match.

