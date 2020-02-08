Pro Kabaddi 2020: 3 unsold players who might make a comeback in the upcoming edition

A lot of experienced campaigners could hope to fetch a contract in the eighth season.

The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League concluded thrillingly as first-time finalists Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. collided for the prestigious trophy with the former winning the summit clash by a 39-34 margin. The competition witnessed nail-biting finishes after being termed as the 'toughest season' ever in comparison to the past campaig s.

The league witnessed a lot of young and talented players who showcased their skills and made perfect use of the opportunity, hence producing exciting matches for the viewers. While the young prodigy in Naveen Kumar broke the record of most consecutive Super 10s (22) in a single season, Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal reached the milestone of crossing 1,000 raid points in the league's history.

A lot of players in Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sumit, Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith Kumar, and Neeraj Kumar were the finds of Season 7.

A lot of veterans who were unsold in the Season 7 auction could expect to fetch massive contracts as the upcoming eighth season of the competition promises to be more competitive than before. Many franchises would be hoping to add experience to their line up in the build-up to a successful campaign ahead in Season 8.

We take a look at three unsold players who might make a comeback in the upcoming eighth season of PKL.

#3 Rohit Rana

The 'masked-man' Rohit Rana was the most successful defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 1.

A seasoned campaigner who played a vital role in Jaipur Pink Panthers' inaugural title-winning campaign, Rohit Rana is termed as one of the sensational defenders to have played in the Pro Kabaddi League. Rana is a hard-hitting cover defender with a perfect mix of both dashes and blocks, which can turn out to be instrumental for the success of any team.

Rohit Rana tasted decent success in his four seasons with the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, his performance went down in the next two seasons with Telugu Titans and U Mumba and eventually failed to bag a contract in Season 7. Overall, Rohit has 136 tackle points with seven High-5s to his name.

Rana had a decent domestic season in 2019. He was a part of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat team in the 43rd All India Civil Services Kabaddi tournament. The 32-year-old also played for BPCL as the captain, who won the trophy at the 24th PSPB Kabaddi tournament held in Mangaluru.

Despite having two off-seasons in the PKL, Rohit Rana's capability to silent big-match raiders on the mat makes him a rock-solid defender, thus might fetch a contract in the upcoming eighth season.

