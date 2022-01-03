Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Defending Pro Kabaddi League champions Bengal Warriors are now seeing their season follow a downward curve. After starting with two wins and losing their third game by a solitary point, they have ended up on the losing side in their last two matches.

They have failed to win despite skipper Maninder Singh's red-hot form this season. He has scored a super-10 in each of the last three matches. Still, his superb efforts haven’t proven enough so far.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have had a mixed season so far with two wins and as many losses. What has been going in their favor is the mean streak of their raider Arjun Deshwal, who has scored super-10s in all four matches of the season so far.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 30, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 3, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Skipper Maninder Singh will be leading the team both officially and in terms of scoring responsibility. The defense will rely heavily on Iranian Abozar Mighani and Amit. The two have performed decently this season and will have to complement the efforts of their captain.

Veteran Rishank Devadiga hasn’t quite made the headlines so far, but his experience should come in handy.

The most crucial thing to watch out for in terms of selection for the defending champions is whether Mohammad Nabibaksh comes back into the team. He is among the best all-rounders in the league but for some reason missed the last game. If he comes back, it will strengthen the team.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Darshan J.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal will lead the attacking department for the Pink Panthers with able support from captain Deepak Hooda. The defense has capable players like Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda, while Nitin Rawal is a good asset as an all-rounder.

Vishal and Shaul Kumar also performed well in the last match. They too might find a place in the defensive line-up at the start of the match.

Probable Playing 7: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Going into this match between the eighth and ninth-placed teams, it’s hard to pick a winner. One can lean slightly towards the Jaipur side. While Deshwal has been on fire, captain Hooda may ramp up his performance to give his team an extra boost in the scoring department.

Bengal's inability to defend well could hurt them, making them vulnerable to the raids of Deshwal and Hooda.

The defense looks strong for the Pink Panthers. With the return of Nabibaksh, the Deepak Hooda-led side may have a slight advantage.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers win by a small margin in a close game.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD

Online: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

