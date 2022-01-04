Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Dabang Delhi K.C. lock horns with the Telugu Titans in the 35th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Wednesday.

With three wins and two ties from five games so far, Dabang Delhi K.C. remain unbeaten so far this season. They have had a phenomenal start and are currently placed second in the table. The unit comes on the back of a draw against Tamil Thalaivas after registering a thumping 17-point win over the Bengal Warriors.

Meanwhile, it has been a contrasting journey for the Telugu Titans. They have struggled this season, having failed to win a single game. In their five matches, the Titans have faced three defeats and managed to draw a couple of games. The Titans are currently reeling in the second-last position on the table out of 12 teams.

As Dabang Delhi K.C. look to consolidate their position, the Telugu Titans are under extreme pressure to register their first win of the season.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans, Match 35, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 5th January 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C

Naveen Kumar, Delhi’s star raider, continued his impressive run against the Tamil Thalaivas in their most recent fixture. The ace raider mustered 15 points in the game, bagging his 26th consecutive Super 10. He was well supported by the likes of Jeeva Kumar and Sandeep Narwal.

While Delhi have been doing well, they will only want their veteran players like Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal and others to get better going forward. The team is likely to start with the same team.

Probable Playing 7: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Joginder Narwal (C), Jeeva Kumar.

Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans will be disappointed to have lost 30-31 to the Patna Pirates last time out, coming close to winning their first game. Ankit Beniwal led the charge for them once again with 10 points. Rakesh Gowda, the youngster, also impressed with seven points.

However, the form of skipper Rohit Kumar continues to be a concern for the Titans. They are dependent on Ankit and Rakesh and need to find their rhythm as a unit.

Probable Playing 7: Rohit Kumar (C), Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi K.C. start as firm favorites to win this clash. They have performed well so far, with Naveen Kumar carrying his scintillating form.

Delhi have a good mix of young players along with an experienced lot, which has been reflected in their performances as well. Based on their current form, they will be brimming with confidence, particularly against an under-fire Telugu Titans line-up.

The Telugu Titans have only played well in patches, which is why they have not been able to win games. They have crumbled in pressure situations.

Siddharth Desai missing out and Rohit Kumar not performing have cost the Telugu Titans dearly. They have a team consisting of exciting young talents, but they will have to learn to deal with pressure and clinch crucial moments.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi K.C. are likely to win this encounter.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee