Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Sunday, Puneri Paltan will square off against the Bengaluru Bulls in the 29th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Puneri Paltan have struggled in the competition so far, and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a single win and three losses after four matches. Tha Paltan have lost their last two games, including a 26-36 loss to Tamil Thalaivas in the last fixture.

The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have started well this season. They sit 2nd in the points table with three wins, one loss and a tied game after five matches. After losing the tournament opener, the Bulls bounced back strongly to win the next three games. However, they shared points with the Telugu Titans after playing a 34-34 draw in the previous match.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 29, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022

Date and Time: 2nd January 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Pankaj Mohite was the lone fighter in the attack against Tamil Thalaivas with eight raid points. Vishal Bhardwaj and Abinesh Nadarajan bagged four tackle points in defense, respectively.

If Nitin Tomar is not fit, no changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Rahul Chaudhari, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat scored eight raid points against the Titans in the last match, while Chandran Ranjit returned to the folklore with nine raid points. Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh had a good game, with both defenders scoring four tackle points each.

They are likely to play the same starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Bengaluru Bulls are looking like a well-oiled machine at the moment. With Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit in form, their attack is sorted. Meanwhile, the defenders are also doing their job efficiently.

At the same time, the problem is only piling up for Anup Kumar and he has a ton of issues to address. While Nitin Tomar's injury did not help the team's cause, Rahul Chaudhari's form has pushed the team further into a slump. Vishal Bhardwaj showed glimpses of his defensive brilliance in the last game, but the other defenders will have to step in and stop making naive mistakes.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are likely to win this fixture.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Pawan Sehrawat to add another Super 10 to his tally? Yes No 0 votes so far