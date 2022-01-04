Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday in Match 33 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

UP Yoddha have not had an ideal start to their campaign this season. They are currently seventh in the points table with just a solitary win, two losses and as many ties from five games so far. Their last two games against U Mumba and Gujarat Giants have ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas are coming off a tied contest against Dabang Delhi KC before a 36-26 win over Puneri Paltan. The Thalaivas have also managed to win only one out of their five games. With a loss and three tied contests, they sit fifth in the points table.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 33, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 4th January 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal’s form will be a primary concern for UP Yoddha as the ace raider failed to impress against U Mumba. He managed to score only four points and will be looking to return to his absolute best.

However, Sumit (six points) and Surender Gill (eight points) had good outings that helped them draw the game eventually.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet was the star of the show for the Thalaivas against Dabang Delhi with ten points to his name. Sagar Rathee was quite effective as well with six points while Bhavani Rajput, Athul MS and Ajinkya Pawar contributed with three points each.

While Pawar did not start the game against Delhi, he is likely to be a part of this starting seven this time around.

Probable Playing 7: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar Rathee.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas are undefeated in their last three games with a win and two ties. They will take confidence from the same coming into this clash. Manjeet has been in decent form for them, scoring seven, eight and nine raid points respectively in their last three games. Sagar Rathee has also been doing well in the defense.

However, skipper Surjeet Singh will have to ensure that the Thalaivas come together as a unit. They will be disappointed not to have converted three tied games into wins.

For UP Yoddha, it will be important for Pardeep Narwal to return to his best. Their skipper Nitesh Kumar has also looked off-color this season and will have to lead from the front.

They haven’t won a single game in their last three encounters and will be desperate to bounce back. The Yoddhas will have to put up a collective effort against the Thalaivas.

It will be a crucial game for both sides as they eye their second win of the season.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas are likely to win this match.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this match? Tamil Thalaivas UP Yoddha 1 votes so far