Pro Kabaddi 2021/22, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

It will be a battle between two strong defensive units when the Haryana Steelers take on U Mumba in Match 32 of the 2021/22 Pro Kabaddi League season. Haryana have the advantage in the attacking department with two of their players, Vikash Kandola and Meetu Mahender, in great raiding form.

But with the wily veteran Fazel Atrachali in charge of the Mumbai team, Haryana can take nothing for granted. U Mumba have two guns in their raiding department as well in the form of V Ajith and Abhishek Singh. If they have a good day, the Atrachali-led team may well register their third win of the season.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match 32, Pro Kabaddi League 2021/22.

Date and Time: January 4, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

The defense of the Haryana Steelers has been rock solid this season. They have also been firing on the attacking front thanks to their two prolific raiders Kandola and Mahender. Interestingly, all-rounder Rohit Gulia has had a super-10 this season as well and is providing great support to the above-named two players this season.

The defense has the redoubtable Surender Nada along leading the way and he has received good support from Ravi Kumar and Jaideep. The fact that many of these players are all-rounders provides captain Kandola with a lot of options during a match.

Probable Starting 7: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Mohit.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh and V Ajith will be the spearheads for the U Mumba team when it comes to raiding. The all-rounder’s role has been performed quite well by Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

The presence of captain Atrachali isn’t just going to make the defense stronger but his experience will guide the whole team well in challenging situations. His calmness can prove very useful if the match becomes tense.

Harendra Kumar and Rinku are almost certain to start as well and act as dependable lieutenants of their skipper in defense.

Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This is a tough match to call. U Mumba have won just two matches but are third in the table due to two ties this season so far. In other words, they are playing reasonably well and only need just a little bit more effort to go further.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers lie in eighth position despite having some of the best performers of the season in their line-up. They probably need to win the crucial moments.

This is why U Mumba have the advantage. The experience and wisdom of Atrachali will hold them in good stead. He knows how to marshal his troops and use them at the right moment.

Prediction: U Mumba to win this encounter.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

