Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: 3 Player Battles to watch out for

The Puneri Paltan and the Bengal Warriors are in desperate need of a win. Both sides lost their last match and are struggling in the lower rungs of the standings. The Paltans have some good raiders but have been relying on collective efforts rather than individual exceptionalism for their attacking success.

Among these top players, there will be three key contests that will be worth watching out for. Let’s look at these crucial individual battles.

The Warriors have an inspirational leader in Maninder Singh along with one of the best all-rounders in Mohammad Nabibaksh. Iranian veteran Abozar Mighani and Sachin Vittala are the key men in the defense with the latter returning to form with a High-5 in the last match.

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors) vs Vishal Bharadwaj (Puneri Paltan)

Maninder Singh has been wreaking havoc with his raiding this season. If he gets going against the Paltan, it could be very difficult for them to keep the team within their range. Their best bet to upset Maninder’s apple cart is captain Vishal Bharadwaj.

The skipper's vital importance to the team’s chances can be gauged by the fact that he has been entrusted with the responsibility of the captaincy. But when it comes to dealing with Maninder, Vishal will need to use all his skills as well as the presence of mind. This contest between the two captains may be the most important of all. Whoever emerges on top in this duel may clinch the match for his team.

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan) vs Sachin Vittala (Bengal Warriors)

Aslam Inamdar has been Pune's team’s leading player on the raiding front. Though he hasn’t reeled off super-10s like some other big names in the tournament, he remains the main raider for his team. He will face the the in-form Sachin Vittala, who scored a high-5 in his last match and is Bengal’s main weapon.

The pressure would be on Aslam to score more. This could lead him to be more adventurous. That’s where an opportunity arises for Vittala and his teammates. With a partner like Mighani, Vittala could have a good opportunity to leave his mark on the game.

Mohammad Nabibaksh (Bengal Warriors) vs Abinesh Nadarajan (Puneri Paltan)

Mohammad Nabibaksh has emerged as the trump card for his team. A true all-rounder, he poses a threat both as a raider and as a defender. It is in the former role that he will be more dangerous to the opposition.

To neutralize the danger posed by him, Abinesh Nadarajan will have to show the kind of form he has occasionally this season. A very talented defender, Abinesh hasn’t taken the tournament by storm. But then, he doesn’t need to score a high-5 every time.

Also Read Article Continues below

If he ensures that Nabibaksh doesn’t become a prolific raider in the match, that will go a big way in helping his team.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Sachin Vittala to score another High-5? Yes No 1 votes so far