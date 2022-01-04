Pro Kabaddi 2021/22, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match and telecast details

Puneri Paltan are currently lying at the bottom of the points table in the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League and are in desperate need of a win. They will face a Gujarat Giants team that is equally motivated to win after having tied two of their matches and won just one.

While the Paltan raiders have failed to secure a Super-10 thus far this season, the Giants have been bolstered by the two Rakeshs in their side. Their raider Rakesh Narwal and all-rounder Rakesh have been scoring heavily this season.

The defenses of the two teams look evenly-matched but the team representing Gujarat has a big advantage in the attacking department.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 34, Pro Kabaddi League 2021/22

Date and Time: January 5, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan started their season with veteran Rahul Chaudhuri leading the team. But he has been missing in action since and their ace defender Vishal Bhardwaj has stepped into the captain’s shoes. The main problem for the Pune side remains the fact that none of their players this season have managed a Super-10 so far.

While the defense has been led well by Bhardwaj and supported ably by the likes of Abinesh Nadarajan and Sombir, raiders like Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar have to come up with bigger individual efforts to provide a big lift to their team.

Probable Starting 7: Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Kadian, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Baldev Singh

Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat team has relied on a solid defense that has been its strength since its inception in the 2017 season. What has complemented the defense’s efforts this season has been the productive form of their raider Rakesh Narwal and all-rounder Rakesh.

Quite a few options are present for the Gujarat team as far as defenders are concerned. Ravinder Pahal played well in the last match with four tackle points while Girish Maruti Ernak is another good option. But the leader of the pack will be captain Sunil Kumar.

Probable Starting 7: Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have a clear advantage and the gap between the two teams in the standings reflects that. Gujarat are currently in seventh position while Pune are languishing at the bottom. The unstable position of the Pune team’s captain Chaudhuri is an accurate reflection of their struggles this season.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this match and record their second win of the season.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

