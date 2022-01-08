Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Saturday, U Mumba will square off against the Telugu Titans in the 41st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

U Mumba have had a mixed run in the tournament so far. They sit fifth in the points table with just two wins, a loss and three tied games in six matches. U Mumba have failed to press the opposition at crucial times and have had to share the spoils three times. However, U Mumba have been unbeaten in their last four matches, including a 24-24 tie against the Haryana Steelers in their last match.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans are having a horrible time on the mat this season. They are the only side in the competition without a win and currenlty sit 11th in the points table with four losses and two tied games. The Titans lost their last match 35-36 to Dabang Delhi and are still looking for their first win of the season.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 41, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 8th January 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

With four raid points, Abhishek Singh was the best raider for U Mumba in the last match against the Steelers. Skipper Fazel Atrachali had a field day in the defense, returning four tackle points.

Ajinkya Kapre could replace Ashish Sangwan in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Hanrendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali, Ashish Sangwan/Ajinkya Kapre

Telugu Titans

Rajnish was on fire against Dabang Delhi in the last match and registered 20 raid points. Meanwhile, Surinder Singh was solid in the defense, earning four tackle points.

There is no update on Siddharth Desai's availability, and if he is not available, then an unchanged starting seven is expected.

Probable Playing 7: Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Rajnish, Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

Today's PKL Match Prediction

With Fazel Atrachali leading from the front, U Mumba's defense has improved with each passing game. However, Abhishek Singh's indifferent form in the attack is their biggest concern.

At the same time, the Telugu Titans are struggling on every front. Siddharth Desai's absence has left a huge hole in their attack, which Rajnish tried to fill in the last game. However, none of their other raiders were able to provide proper support. Moreover, their defense has completely been out of place, and the Titans will have to fix it with immediate effect.

Prediction: U Mumba are expected to win this contest

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

