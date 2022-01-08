Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha are all set to face Dabang Delhi in the 40th match of the 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddha have had a disappointing run so far this season, as they sit ninth in the points table with one win, three losses, and two draws in six matches. The side from UP are now on a four-game winless run, including a 33-39 loss to Tamil Thalaivas in their last match.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have truly played like 'Dabangs' in the tournament so far. They are the only unbeaten side left in the competition as they sit second in the league standings with four wins and two tied games after six matches. Last season's finalists defeated the Telugu Titans 35-35 in their previous match and will look to ride their momentum to another victory.

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 40th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 8th January 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill had a great night against Tamil Thalaivas as the raider returned with 14 raid points. Shubham Kumar emerged as the best defender for the Yoddhas with four tackle points.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankit, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Express was unstoppable against the Titans as the raider breached the 25-raid point mark in their last match. Meanwhile, mighty Manjeet Chhillar bagged two tackle points in the defense.

An unchanged starting seven is expected from the Delhi-based club.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Ashu Malik

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Plenty of problems have surfaced for UP Yoddha this season. While Pardeep Narwal's inconsistent form is letting them down in the attack, their feared duo of Nitesh and Sumit has been disappointing in the defence.

At the same time, everything is working for Dabang Delhi so far, and they look the most balanced side of the tournament. However, they are only playing on the brilliance of Naveen Kumar, and if any team can keep the young stalwart in check, Dabang Delhi could get into trouble.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are expected to win this match

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Pardeep Narwal to add a Super 10 to his tally? Yes No 2 votes so far